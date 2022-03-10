Morristown’s government wants to make sure everyone who lives and visits town to feel the same sense of belonging, regardless of the myriad things that make everyone different.
How to express that is up for debate.
The town selectboard Monday discussed a handful of resolutions passed by other towns and adopted by the state itself to condemn discrimination, celebrate diversity and strive for equity.
It didn’t choose one, but the prevailing sentiment is: the fewer words, the better.
The sample inclusivity statements from other towns ran the gamut from short and concise to detailed and wordy. Waterbury’s Declaration of Inclusion had about 75 words but said a lot in that small space. The town of Johnson also has a more concise statement, which it adopted in 2019.
Brattleboro’s Resolution for Compassion, which was drawn up by the city’s Interfaith Initiative, affirms the “inviolable sanctity of every human being” and calls upon people to treat each other “with absolute justice, equity and respect.”
A draft declaration of inclusion offered by the Lamoille County Planning Commission, which works with 10 towns, was three times as long, and included a paragraph stating that, while Vermonters are open to diverse people and lifestyles, there are also “deeply rooted prejudices and systemic injustices” that can “often lead to actions and decisions that benefit some more than others and may cause actual harm.”
The State of Vermont’s Proclamation of Inclusion also looks back into the past, saying that while the state abolished slavery in 1777, and “despite Vermont’s tradition of leadership in freedom and diversity,” it’s still one of the least racially and ethnically diverse states in the country.
Brian Kellogg, the most senior Morristown selectboard member, said he didn’t care for the statement offered by the regional planning commission, saying the paragraph acknowledging Vermont’s systemic prejudices and systemic injustices was “too negative.”
Board chair Bob Beeman agreed.
“Yeah, that’s negativity,” Beeman said. “We don’t need to say that.”
But board member Jess Graham pushed back. As a white person who grew up in Morrisville, she said she “fits the norm,” but it’s just a fact that Vermont towns are getting more diverse.
“It is the experience of some people that they do experience prejudice and injustice,” Graham said, pointing to non-blatant things like coming into the town offices and asking for property tax information or reporting something to the police and needing a translator for such transactions.
The selectboard plans on drafting an inclusivity declaration and bringing it back for approval at its next meeting.
Beeman said it will be something more like Waterbury’s.
Striving for transparency
Until last week’s town meeting elections, Graham held the title of newest selectboard member, having been appointed to the board last summer when Eric Dodge left the board to become interim town administrator.
Now, she’s the second-newest person on the board. Don McDowell unseated incumbent Gary Nolan and took his seat for the first time Monday.
During the runup to the election, McDowell and other candidates pushed for more transparency in town decision-making.
At Monday’s meeting, Graham hinted at a new direction for the town.
She called for a more collaborative relationship with the town’s two other main governmental bodies — the village trustees and the school board. She said this could come in handy during budget season, so the boards aren’t stepping on each other’s toes when it comes to things like construction projects.
“Say, if the school is coming up with a big capital budget item, we don’t hit (taxpayers) at the same time with a big sidewalk project, for instance,” Graham said.
Beeman said the town has worked in such a manner with both trustees and school board in the past.
Graham also pointed to the way the town rolled out its new proposed town plan, the 10-year blueprint for growth that is updated every decade or so. It was controversial with many people who felt that, by the time the newest plan got to the public input stage, the public had been all but shut out of earlier draft stages.
Town officials, including Beeman and town planning officials both paid and volunteer, bristled at those suggestions, saying the planning council had been working on the plan for years, and its meetings are open to the public.
Graham said she’d prefer to see the town take a more proactive approach, by actively seeking out public opinion, above and beyond the planning council’s usual process.
“I feel like we’ve gotten a lot of feedback from the public saying that they really want to be part of the visioning process,” she said. “The town is growing and changing.”
Beeman said the main thing for people to do is attend planning council meetings.
“That’s where everything starts,” Beeman said. “Anybody can go there, any time.”
Tom Cloutier asked if the town’s planning council could hold its meetings over Zoom, like the selectboard has during the pandemic. The council has not met remotely, nor has it even usually convened meetings at town offices. Most of its meetings over the past two years have been held at Copley Country Club.
Beeman said the town would have to hire someone to do that, since the town’s zoning administrator and planning director, Todd Thomas, has to facilitate the meeting and take minutes, and can’t do both and run Zoom.
In contrast, Stowe, with a similar government structure, offers a remote option for all its selectboard, planning commission and development review board meetings, and has done so since the early days of the pandemic.
