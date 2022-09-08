In what has been an annual tradition for more than a decade, Morristown officials are proposing a raft of revisions to the town and village zoning bylaws. Some of them are minor housekeeping items while others could change the very nature of a neighborhood.
The Morristown Planning Council intends on holding a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 27, to discuss proposals to change 30 different bylaws. Some of those changes are warned simply as minor edits to existing bylaws, while others literally rewrite the town zoning map — there are proposed boundary changes for half a dozen districts.
One of the proposed changes that has drawn scrutiny would change the lower west side of Brooklyn Street into a high-density residential zone. If approved, the zoning change could triple the number of residential units in the small area of Brooklyn Street, primarily in the Fenimore Street and Brooklyn Heights neighborhoods.
Perhaps the most significant change is a major rewrite of the town’s historic preservation bylaws. Planning council chair Etienne Hancock said during a July meeting that the changes were spurred by complaints from the public “alarmed at the tear-downs and what replaces them.”
Hancock said it’s important to get the historic preservation language correct because Morristown doesn’t have an advisory town government body that deals with historic structures, such as Stowe’s Historic Preservation Commission, which advises that town’s development review board as a second layer in the town’s development process.
Both the historic preservation language and the proposal to reclassify the west side of the lower end of Brooklyn Street as a high-density residential zone were discussed at last week’s planning council meeting, as well as other proposed zoning changes.
According to planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas’s meeting minutes, nearly 20 people offered comments on the proposed zoning changes. Based on those comments, changes were made to steep slope rules, time limits for permit renewals when an approved development project is not completed within the allotted two years, and procedures that would allow the development review board to have more discretion when it comes to cul-de-sac requirements.
A substantial portion of the minutes recollects discussion on setbacks along Brooklyn Street. Resident Gary Briggs disagreed with proposed setback requirements of only a minimum of 8 feet, saying he preferred setbacks more in the range of 30-50 feet. However, planning council member Joshua Goldstein argued that it is better to build closer to the road for traffic calming.
In all but one year since 2009, the town and village have revised the unified bylaws at least once a year — there were no revisions in 2012, but the town adopted two sets of revisions in 2010, 2011 and 2014.
The selectboard and village trustees are the final say on what zoning changes make the final cut, but it is the planning council’s mission to come up with the proposed changes. The council is not an elected body, but rather what town officials refer to as a body “subordinate” to the selectboard, which appoints people to the planning council, the development review board and myriad other boards.
The council will hold its first public hearing on the proposed zoning changes Sept. 27 at Copley Country Club, where it’s been meeting in non-winter months for the past two years.
