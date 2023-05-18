Bishop John A. Marshall School

Bishop John A. Marshall School will change its name to All Saints Catholic Academy starting July 1.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

The Catholic school in Morristown named after a bishop who oversaw the church in Vermont for 20 years is changing its name, partly because of the “unthinkable” alleged sexual abuse of children by priests under his leadership.

Bishop John A. Marshall School will change its name to All Saints Catholic Academy starting July 1. The change comes as the school prepares to mark its 25th anniversary.

John A. Marshall

John A. Marshall

