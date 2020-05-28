This will be the summer that wasn’t for Morristown Summer Recreation.
The town government’s summer program has been canceled, another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the drastic changes for child care and requirements, we will NOT be having Summer Rec this summer 2020,” the organization announced on its Facebook page.
Morristown Summer Recreation typically serves 100 kids for six or seven weeks per summer and would have begun in late June. It is staffed primarily by high school and college students, with a few full-time adults overseeing the daily activities.
Gov. Phil Scott announced on May 8 that child care centers could reopen June 1 and summer camps could open up for the season — but with much different operating and safety standards.
“After I reviewed the new operating standards, we weren’t going to be able to safely operate the summer camp,” Dan Lindley, Morristown town administrator, said in the announcement May 15.
On May 12, Lindley told the Morristown Select Board that one major area of concern is the age, and relative inexperience, of the young adults who serve as the primary staff.
“We don’t have the ability to meet the operating standards,” he said.
Morristown Summer Rec was one of the most affordable options for families looking for child care in the area.
“The affordability of our program, you can’t get it anywhere else,” Town Clerk Sara Haskins said at the meeting. Canceling the summer rec program will be “a hardship for families, but I don’t think we can run it like we have in the past.”
The town is offering full refunds to any families who had already paid up for the season; email summer rec@morristownvt.org or contact the Morristown Town Clerk’s Office.
Morristown Summer Recreation recommends that any families looking for child care this summer contact the Morristown After School Program or Stowe Recreation.
Lindley said some Morristown Summer Rec staff members will likely be working for those other organizations, and there’s hope that financial aid might be available to send kids there.
During the meeting May 12, select board members expressed hope that summer rec could continue in some form.
“I hate to see us close up shop completely,” Eric Dodge said.
“It’s a huge thing for our community, I think a lot of our families depend on it,” Haskins said, urging the board to make a decision sooner rather than later to give families time to plan their summers.
That decision came three days later: No summer rec program.
Property taxes
Morristown residents were scheduled to pay one installment of their town property taxes on May 15, but the select board has voted to postpone any penalties on people who couldn’t meet the deadline.
“Keep the due dates the same; waive the penalties and fees,” board chair Bob Beeman said.
Citing the financial woes facing many people who were unable to work for two months, the board agreed to do away with penalty fees and interest on any late payments. The decision only applies to Morristown’s May 15 payment; Lindley expects the select board to revisit the matter ahead of Nov. 15, when the next installment of property taxes is due.
Gov. Scott signed a new law earlier this month that allows municipal governments to decide themselves if any wiggle room should be granted to taxpayers who are struggling financially.
Retirements
Two Morristown municipal employees will retire at the end of June:
• Dean Shedd, a 24-year member of the Morrisville village highway crew.
• Kevin Laplante, a police officer in Morristown for the past five years, who has worked in law enforcement for decades.
The search for replacements has begun.