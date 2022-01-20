Most of the goals and aspirations in the proposed Morristown town plan stick close to home, as the 10-year visionary document tackles things like infrastructure and education, commerce and conservation.
But some goals involve other towns.
The proposed 2020-2030 town plan opposes a years-old speed limit reduction on the southern outskirts of Stowe and calls for an extra passing lane in the area. The reasoning? So Morristown residents who don’t work there can get to and from work faster.
“With rush-hour commute times to Burlington already at an hour plus for a distance of only 45 miles, the Selectboard and Planning Council must use all the influence available to ensure that these commute times do not become even longer,” the plan notes. “Our town is hurt economically the further it gets in terms of travel time by car to and from Burlington, and Chittenden County as a whole.”
The town plan opposes “attempts by neighboring municipalities” to reduce speed limits along Route 100 between Morristown and one side of the Burlington area and Route 15 between town and the other side of Chittenden County.
It also opposes efforts by towns to install traffic signals and roundabouts on those roads if they are outside village limits and not supported by state traffic studies.
In recent years, such things have been proposed on Route 100 in Stowe — a roundabout or slip lane at the Moscow Road intersection and a traffic light at the intersection of West Hill, by the Shaw’s supermarket — or actually implemented — a traffic light in Waterbury at the intersection with Guptil Road.
At the same time the town plan opposes efforts by towns to decrease speed limits, it calls for the state to change the roads themselves to speed things up, by widening Route 100 between Interstate 89 and Morristown and by creating truck climbing lanes on five locations along Route 15 in Hyde Park, Johnson and Cambridge.
Stowe town manager Charles Safford said speed limits on state roads are decided by the state, not by local municipalities.
Safford acknowledged that many people who live in Morristown use Route 100 to get to their jobs elsewhere, and many people who live elsewhere commute to work in Morristown — and have goods shipped in and out — and “the adequacy of the surface transportation system” is important both for safety and efficiency.
He pointed out, as does the town plan, that the area surrounding the Waterbury-Stowe town line known as Shutesville Hill is an important wildlife crossing area that conservationists have pegged as being of paramount importance to animal migrations.
“I am not sure the practical effect it has to include something outside of your borders in a local plan, but I am also not aware of anything that prohibits a local plan from indicating something that they think is important to their land development and economic interest that may fall outside of the borders,” Safford said.
If such issues are of regional importance, Safford suggested they can be considered as part of a regional planning process or a state corridor management plan. But, he noted, changes can affect communities other than those ones proposing them.
“One of the things that would need to be taken into consideration when talking about widening lanes and increasing speed is what it does to the character of the area, which is particularly important to a travel and tourism area like Stowe,” Safford said.
Tasha Wallis, executive director of the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said when it comes to state road like Route 100, which runs the entire length of Vermont, different political bodies see the byway differently.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation takes a broader view and has a process called corridor planning that looks at a road like Route 100 holistically. A regional planning commission looks at that same road in how it affects communities from Interstate 89 to, say, Lowell.
Naturally, Wallis said, a municipality would look at it based on how it serves its own citizens.
“Transportation corridors obviously travel through multiple communities and towns have their own concerns,” Wallis said. “We’re happy to work with all our different communities.”
Slower is safer?
In January 2015, after twice refusing to reduce the Route 100 speed limit on the southern part of Stowe, the state lowered the limit from 50 mph to 40. According to state car crash statistics collected between 2009-2013, there had been 38 crashes in the area, including three head-on collisions and two broadsides. Seven people were injured during that period.
That data was collected before a 2016 head-on collision during the workday morning commute between Stowe’s town clerk and a woman who police say had drugs in her system. The clerk, Alison Kaiser, had to retire from her job because of a traumatic brain injury. The woman who hit her, Jessica Cantwell, was later jailed, after numerous brushes with the law and at least one more near-death experience with heroin.
Rob Moore, a Stowe resident who is the regional transportation planner for the Lamoille County Planning Commission, said at the time there were 26 curb cuts — intersections, pull-offs, driveways or the like — along the 1.2 mile stretch of Route 100 that was being studied. He and others said it was a nightmare trying to pull onto Route 100 and get up to 50 mph quickly, especially for those turning left.
Another Stowe resident pointed out in 2014 that the then-new Morrisville bypass was 3 miles long with only nine curb cuts yet was, and still is, posted at 40 mph. There are no calls in the Morristown town plan to change the bypass speed limit.
In fact, while half of the plan’s transportation chapter is dedicated to increasing speeds through other towns, the other half is dedicated to slowing things down within town, especially in the village. It calls for turning Brooklyn Street, on the industrial and commercial side of town, into a tree-lined boulevard, possibly with a median, also planted with trees, to help “soften the appearance of the street and make it into more of a destination.”
“Especially in downtown Morrisville,” the plan states, “the need to efficiently move cars from Point A to Point B must take a backseat to the needs of pedestrians.”
Overreach?
Morristown officials are eager to sign off on the 2020-2030 town plan.
Part of the rush is the current 2015 town plan expires in the spring, which would curtail the town’s ability to revise its zoning regulations. And part of it is so the town can regain the “designated downtown status” through the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development that it lost in 2016 after leaving the Lamoille County Planning Commission.
It has since patched things up and rejoined the commission, but now needs an approved plan to regain downtown designation, which makes available certain village improvement perks from the state.
However, instead of letting the town rubber stamp a town plan some three years in the works, the public keeps showing up at public hearings about the plan, which has been revised five times since first being unveiled in November.
At the Jan. 3 second public hearing, Morristown resident Jamie Brewster pointed out the reason Stowe pushed to have the speed limit lowered was for safety reasons, and not for wildlife protection reasons, as the town plan suggests. Brewster said the state would likely fight any attempts to speed up traffic there.
He also estimated any called-for speed increases would shave maybe half a minute off the commute time.
“We’re pissing and moaning over 30 seconds. That seems kind of petty,” Brewster said.
Wally Reeve, a former village trustee, pointed out that one of the reasons the town and village voted to leave the Lamoille County Planning Commission is because they didn’t like being told what to do by someone else. It might not look good to have a town plan aiming to get Stowe, Johnson and Cambridge to change their roads for Morristown’s convenience.
“One of our reasons for leaving there was because they were trying to tell us what to do,” he said. “Maybe we should not try so hard to suggest to (other towns) what they need to do.”
