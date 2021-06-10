Morristown voters might have an opportunity to go to the polls later this summer to vote on things as disparate as saying hello to more all-terrain vehicles and saying good-bye to Stowe as a member of the merged school district, but they won’t be voting for someone to fill a spot on the selectboard.
The board decided to pick its own person.
Selectboard chair Bob Beeman was blunt about his rationale for appointing someone to fill the empty seat.
“Our board has more power that way,” Beeman said during the board’s meeting Monday night. “We can actually choose who we want to be on the board.”
In a followup phone call, Beeman clarified there are simply too many unknowns about when the town could get things lined up for votes on letting Stowe leave the Lamoille South school district or letting ATVs on certain town roads to chug along as only four-fifths of a board.
Beeman said he consulted with his fellow board members before holding the line on appointing, rather than electing, a fifth member.
“I asked each of the board members what they thought and they all said they’d rather appoint,” Beeman said Tuesday.
Whomever is appointed would serve until next March, when they would have to seek re-election.
Meeting attendee Talia Brooks pressed Beeman on why it’s necessary to appoint a board member, knowing there is at least one special vote coming up this summer, asking “Aren’t you all elected officials?”
Yes and no, Beeman said Tuesday.
Yes, all five members were elected as of March, but three of them — Eric Dodge, Judy Bickford and Gary Nolan, were all also appointed at one point, and had to run for re-election. He said he’s not seen a special election for a board vacancy during his 13 years on the board.
The vacancy has long been telegraphed, ever since the board announced April 5 it had tapped one of its own, Dodge, as new town administrator. Dodge’s last meeting on the board’s side of the conference room table was Monday night. He said he has learned in the past two months all the work the town staff does to allow the board to deliver a “Reader’s Digest” version of town business to the public.
Outgoing administrator Dan Lindley said some people have expressed interest in serving, but suggested the board tack on an extra 10 days to give more people a chance to think about throwing their hat into the ring — the deadline to submit a letter of interest and a resume is June 17.
Beeman said he expects the board will interview the candidates the week of June 21, either at that night’s regular meeting or a special one later that week. He said the board will likely interview the candidates in open session and then deliberate behind closed doors.
ATV meeting not anytime soon
It remains unclear when Morristown will hold a special town vote to tackle ATV use and Stowe’s withdrawal from the school district.
For one, it takes 30 days to warn a vote, and town officials say a July vote, at one point a likelihood, now seems unlikely and August seems more probable.
For another, the school merger vote has many moving parts. There are three towns involved — Morristown, Stowe and Elmore — three state entities — the Agency of Education, the State Board of Education and, to a lesser extent, the secretary of state’s office.
The Lamoille South school district has a still-unknown role.
Finally, the ATV issue is still up in the air, as dueling constituencies of riders and those opposed to ATVs on roads both appeal to the town for their own interests.
Both sides had people at Monday’s meeting.
Representing the pro-ATV crowd, Lisa Desjardins suggested that if the board can appoint a new member without an election, it can make the decision regarding ATVs. But Beeman said that’s a non-starter, considering the divisiveness of the issue.
Speaking out against ATVs on town roads was Shelly Severinghaus, who balked at the idea that ATV rider groups would be drafting the language for any future vote regarding the machines on town roads.
