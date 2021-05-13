All-terrain vehicle users who want Morristown to open several miles of town roads to the machines will have to wait a while longer.
The town has pushed back a meeting to discuss the proposal from the local ATV rider group until July. The highly-anticipated gathering — town officials predicted as many as 300 people might show up to Oxbow Riverfront Park — had been scheduled for next week.
Now, it will be held July 6, at that same venue. According to selectboard chair Bob Beeman, while COVID-19 restrictions have relaxed some in recent weeks, Gov. Phil Scott has talked for months about having the state open in time for July 4.
Beeman said he and fellow board members received messages of concern from the community.
“A lot of people in the community feel like it’s too soon and don't feel safe enough to meet this soon,” Beeman said.
The issue of all-terrain vehicles on town roads crept up in recent years when the town opened its portion of Silver Ridge Road in 2019 on a trial period, and revved up this past winter when the town was asked to open even more.
The Green Mountain ATV group submitted a proposal last week to open parts of Morristown roads that abut the Hyde Park town line — Hyde Park allows ATVs on its roads. It has two versions.
• The first one calls for Silver Ridge, Frazier and Trombley Hill Roads to be open to ATVs and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles, more popularly known as side-by-sides), north into Hyde Park and south to Route 15 to Munson Avenue and into the Northgate Plaza parking lot.
• The second plan focuses on the same area, but with a different arrangement. It calls for Morristown’s portion of Center Road to be opened, as well as Sunset Drive, Munson Avenue and the same parts of Trombley and Frazier Roads.
“The benefits that this will bring to our community is huge and it will cost the town zero dollars,” the proposal reads. “Allowing ATVs to our towns will boost businesses in many different ways, from buying gas, snacks, meals and lodging. Keeping the current trail head open and welcoming to ATV members would be a huge positive impact to our economy.”
This is markedly different than an ask the ATV club submitted earlier — both an “unofficial” version sent to Beeman this winter and official one submitted and withdrawn ahead of the May 3 selectboard meeting. In it, the club proposed four stretches of road totaling about nine miles be opened up for ATV use.
• Silver Ridge Road across Route 15 to Needle Eye Road, onto Cady’s Falls Road to Bridge Street: 1.7 miles.
• Bridge Street to the municipal parking lot on Portland Street, with no access to Oxbow park: approximately 1 mile.
• Brooklyn Street from Bridge Street, onto Harrel Street and onto Munson Avenue. The plan calls for eventually crossing from there onto Center Road, to get to Hyde Park: 1 or 1.5 miles, depending on how far up Munson.
• And a big stretch of the Morristown Corners area, from the Bridge Street/Cady’s Falls Road intersection, to Morristown Corners Road and onto Walton Road, which heads into Johnson at French Hill: about 5 miles.
