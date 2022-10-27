Mitzi Fleming, assistant town clerk and treasurer in Morristown, received her Vermont clerk certification from the Vermont Municipal Clerks & Treasurers Association at the annual conference Sept. 20.
Vermont Municipal Clerks & Treasurers Association certification is an honor given to clerks or treasurers
for professional development and community service. To earn this designation, recipients complete a series of mandatory continuing education courses, attend professional workshops, participate in the association and serve with distinction in their local municipalities.
Fleming was appointed as assistant town clerk and treasurer in 2017, having served as Morristown administrative assistant to the town clerk since 2012.
She currently serves the community as the Morrisville Village assistant clerk and assistant treasurer, the assistant school treasurer for the Lamoille South Unified Union School District, the Morristown assistant collector of delinquent taxes and as an elected Morristown trustee of public funds.
