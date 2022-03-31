The week after Town Meeting Day, the Morristown Selectboard simply appointed nine people to five different boards and commissions and 10 people to various appointed positions.
Morristown residents hoping to get involved in town government who didn’t hear any announcements that there were nearly 20 official spots up for grabs were not alone. Even some representatives on the selectboard responsible for appointing people to those positions weren’t clear on how the process works.
At last week’s meeting, town planning director and zoning administrator Todd Thomas said the town in 2012 came up with its current process for appointing new members to the development review board or planning council. Thomas is the staff support for both boards, supplying information and advice and taking the official meeting minutes.
“It seemed that every time we had a DRB or planning appointment, we were doing a whole different process,” he said of the reasoning behind creating the appointment procedures.
Thomas said they were lightly updated in 2016, but it doesn’t appear the selectboard at the time signed off on it. Now, the board is aiming to revise the procedures to make it easier for people to serve in town.
Board member Jess Graham, who voted earlier against the post-town meeting rubber stamp approval of all those appointees, said she thought the town needs to better inform the public when vacancies come up.
Graham said people have put their name forward on the town website and never hear when a vacancy comes up.
Don McDowell suggested creating a list of people interested in serving on a board or commission, so when a position opens up, the selectboard and trustees could see if that person was still interested.
“Most of this document is just about procedure, about how these committees are working and how they’re doing their thing, as opposed to how people are getting on the committees,” McDowell said.
Graham also suggested changing the pronoun “his” in the policy — referring to a “vacancy within his board or committee” — to the gender neutral “their.”
A revised draft of the board appointment procedures will be presented at the next selectboard meeting, April 4.
Teen Center
Also at last week’s meeting, the CEO of Lamoille Health Partners announced the federally qualified health center was working with Peoples Academy to take over operations of a Union Street teen center that has struggled to keep its doors open during the pandemic.
CEO Stuart May said Lamoille Health Partners is trying to acquire the Everybody Equals Morristown Community Center — or E=MC2 — and take over operations. Since the center is a nonprofit organization, May and his crew need the Vermont Attorney General’s office to sign off on it.
Pending that approval, May said the hope is to open the center again to middle school-aged youth during the mid-April school vacation.
May said he has been working with the Peoples Academy Middle School administration as a partner and envisions the community center as filling a vital gap in the day between the time kids get out of school and when their parents get home from work — about 3-6 p.m.
Although one person at last week’s selectboard meeting — Anthony Cote — shared his dim view of teen centers in general, board members Graham and Judy Bickford said there are plenty of them that work, and when they do, they provide an essential service to working parents.
May said the center is expected to draw 20-25 teens, who will sign codes of conduct to attend.
A lengthy discussion ensued about how the town appropriates money to social services, since the town appropriation to the community center is one of the largest this year, $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.