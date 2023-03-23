Morristown’s first attempt at revising a budget that voters rejected the week before was dead on arrival Monday night. It just took two hours for someone to check the pulse.
Now, the town’s staff has new marching orders: take the nearly 30 percent increase in the old budget and cut it in half.
Residents shot down a $10 million operating budget on March 7 by a vote of 1,441-391. In the two weeks following that vote, town administrator Eric Dodge and finance director Tina Sweet went back to the various department heads and asked them to set their sights lower, coming back with a first draft of the government operating budget that was smaller than the original in some areas, larger than the original in others, and about 4 percent lower overall.
Dodge opted Monday evening to go over the figures line by line, no matter how small the line, whether it was an extra $350 for the July 4 marching band or $250 less in coffee and snacks for the emergency medical services crew.
Long story short, it was a long story cut short, when impatient residents complained they had sat through two hours of line items and only a pittance had come off the $10 million budget.
“You’ve gone through numbers and you’ve created a 4 percent reduction, which certainly is not going to sit well with the people of Morristown,” Jamie Jaret said. “This is ridiculous. You’ve chased half the people out of the room by going line by line.”
Board vice chair Don McDowell suggested a different approach: Instead of nickeling and diming the budget down in real time, the town staff should go back and draft a budget that rings in at 14 percent increase. That’s about half the increase taxpayers were originally asked to shoulder.
Dodge said Morristown’s grand list — the sum of all real estate in town — is estimated to be healthier than in most years, and a higher grand list means there’s more tax money to go around, further cushioning the blow.
He bristled, however, at suggestions that the board or administration were being less than transparent, saying transparency was the very reason for attempting a budget discussion at such a granular level. He said he and Sweet hadn’t even gotten to much larger expenses such as equipment or infrastructure, where further cuts might be realized.
“The board has not lied to our community. The board brought a very disturbing high dollar message to them about the cost of running government services,” Dodge said. “That is the board’s job and I think you did a great job of doing it.”
Making an appointment
With a vacancy created last week by the abrupt resignation of longtime selectboard chair Bob Beeman, who had another year left on his term, the remaining four board members decided Monday to quickly find a fifth.
Opting to appoint a person to take Beeman’s spot until the next Town Meeting Day, the board chose expediency over voter representation and will appoint a new person within the next couple of weeks.
The town is accepting candidate applications until the end of the business day on April 3 and the board could hold a special meeting to interview candidates with as little as 24-hour notice. Dodge said the interviews would be done in executive session.
Jamie Brewster disagreed with holding the interviews behind closed doors, saying the board needs “to regain a certain amount of trust” and the mere appearance of hiding things from the public doesn’t help.
“As much of this appointment process that you can put out in front of the public, the better,” Brewster said.
Town clerk Sara Haskins said since Morristown elected its slate of town officers on Town Meeting Day by Australian ballot, the town cannot piggyback a special election onto a special meeting April 18 — an in-person affair that will decide whether to vote on all future budgets, board members and business by ballot.
“It’s not a good place for the selectboard to be, because if we go 2-2 on a vote, it fails,” new board member Laura Streets said. “We have a tremendous amount of work to get done on this budget, so we don’t have a whole lot of time to drag this out too much.”
Morristown has set a recent precedent in appointing, rather than electing, a person to fill a gap on the board — two years ago, when the selectboard chose one of its own, Dodge, as town administrator. Six people applied for the post, and they were also interviewed behind closed doors.
