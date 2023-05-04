Eric Dodge

Eric Dodge, left, shares a laugh with town historian Francis Favreau, in this file photo. Dodge on Monday announced his unexpected resignation as Morristown town administrator.

 File photo by Gordon Miller
Eric Dodge

Eric Dodge

An otherwise routine Morristown Selectboard meeting Monday night was upended with the announcement that the town administrator hired two years ago will resign next month.

“Following many conversations with my wife, and uncountable hours of contemplation, I am informing you of my decision to resign as town administrator,” Eric Dodge read from a letter to the board Monday. “My reasons for making the decision are personal and I do not intend to air them publicly.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.