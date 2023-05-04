An otherwise routine Morristown Selectboard meeting Monday night was upended with the announcement that the town administrator hired two years ago will resign next month.
“Following many conversations with my wife, and uncountable hours of contemplation, I am informing you of my decision to resign as town administrator,” Eric Dodge read from a letter to the board Monday. “My reasons for making the decision are personal and I do not intend to air them publicly.”
The announcement was met with palpable shock and dismay by board members, town employees and many members of the public, and many of the comments made at Monday’s meeting were delivered with choked up voices, runny noses and teary eyes. You know it’s an emotional scene when the town human resources director is crying when making a comment.
“We’ve become a family, and we are because of Eric, and that didn’t exist prior,” Paula Beattie said through her tears.
Dodge said he intends to remain on board until his replacement is hired and will make himself available to assist his successor “and will be glad to be a resource for them as needed.” However, he said, the latest he will remain in the job would be June 30, the last day of the fiscal year.
Although it was observed that Dodge was an inexperienced administrator, institutional memory like his is becoming a rapidly dwindling commodity among those who run Morristown’s government.
The longest serving member of the selectboard, Brian Kellogg, was unseated on Town Meeting Day after more than two decades on the board and 40-plus years as dog catcher. Longtime board chairman Bob Beeman, also a Morristown native, abruptly quit two days after town meeting, citing family obligations but also the hostile politics of the town in the past year or so.
That leaves a selectboard consisting of three brand new members — including Chris Palermo, who was appointed April 6 to replace Beeman — and two incumbents with six years of combined experience between them.
Dodge has found himself playing a paternal role within town government as he and his staff have come under fire in recent months for an unpopular budget that was overwhelmingly defeated on Town Meeting Day and called for significant across-the-board salary increases for all town staff — including Dodge.
The revised budget up for a vote next month keeps those salaries intact, and Dodge has defended them repeatedly, emphasizing the need for employee retention and, in some cases, expansion.
He told the newspaper that he worried about morale slipping in the office with constant criticism from a small but vocal group of residents sounding off at every board meeting and on social media.
“My intent when I stepped into this role was to create a work environment built on trust, mutual respect, open communication and personal accountability,” Dodge said, reading from his resignation letter. “I couldn’t have selected a better team to bring these concepts to. They embraced these concepts, practiced them, displayed them, and our workplace environment soared.”
The mood in the room Monday night, though, was almost funereal, and even the typically vocal town government critics were generous or just silent.
For a while, it looked as if the board would not accept Dodge’s resignation. Board chair Judy Bickford was so distraught that she had to cede board control to vice chair Don McDowell and abstained from the vote.
Newest board member Chris Palermo, who said he could “not think of a better mentor or a better person to be at the helm of the ship,” voted no. Both newcomers Travis Sabataso and Laura Streets voted for it, caging their aye votes with qualifiers that they were only doing it because Dodge asked them to.
That left McDowell to cast the deciding aye vote, but only after a long, sighing pause — 27 seconds, according to the meeting recording.
“I just hope the town realizes what an incredible resource they are losing,” McDowell said. “There is nobody who cares about this town as much as Eric Dodge does. You are going to have a really hard time convincing me otherwise.”
