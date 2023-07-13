It was a catastrophic week as extensive rainfall and flooding brought historically damaging conditions to many the towns in the state.
The National Weather Service predicts that widespread rainfall totals reached 5 to 8 inches along the Green Mountains — nearly two months’ worth of rain in less than two days — with even higher numbers reaching some portions of southern Vermont.
The Winooski River and Lamoille River surged to flood stages with levels, at their peak, surpassing those seen during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and just shy of those seen during the historic flood of 1927.
As streets turned to rivers and cars were replaced by canoes and kayaks, the question on everyone’s mind remains: How exactly did this once-in-a-century storm happen in our Brave Little State? To put it simply, the conditions were truly a perfect storm.
It’s no surprise that studies show the onslaught of climate change fueling more devastating rains and extreme flooding patterns in certain parts of the country, but this week added to the mix overly saturated ground, record-breaking warm ocean water, a slow-moving weather pattern and extended periods of torrential downpours.
This week may induce some added panic as the weather forecast doesn’t differ much from the rainy forecast last week. In fact, it seems that every day will remain on a rinse cycle.
