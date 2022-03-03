When Leighton Detora first moved to Stowe, decades before he became the town’s moderator, he tended bar at The Whip, and he was struck by how, on Town Meeting Day, there was a peculiar rule.
“We couldn’t serve alcohol until after the meeting was over, and a bell would ring,” he said.
That was before Detora became a lawyer, working for David Stackpole, who was then the town’s moderator. Stackpole made his new employee, and relatively new Vermonter, attend his first town meeting. There had been some semblance of a New England town meeting where Detora moved from, but this was just … different.
“It was so much cozier and more intimate,” he said. “I got a sense of the people and how they spoke and how they expressed themselves. And all of that was to my lasting benefit as a citizen of Vermont and Stowe.”
Detora and other Lamoille County moderators find themselves in a tough spot during the pandemic, where nearly every town that has opted to keep town meeting as the first Tuesday in March has switched to the Australian ballot as the sole way of offering up town and school budgets, appropriations for the innumerable organizations that serve the area, multi-million construction bonds, and special measures such as allowing cannabis shops to hang a shingle or whether to ditch the current educational governance arrangement.
Basically, they really miss seeing the people in their communities.
“I love being up there and looking out at everybody in my town. There are my neighbors right in front of me,” Jon Gailmor, Elmore’s moderator, said. “I desperately miss the human element and miss seeing everybody and laughing with people.”
People powered
Detora was first elected moderator in 2007, succeeding longtime meeting-runner Bill Kelk, who in turn took over gavel duties from Detora’s mentor, Stackpole. Detora likened the job of moderator at town meeting to that of a bandleader, “like Guy Lombardo up there.”
“I try to get out of the people what they want to say, and give them the opportunity to do it, and in a way that is civil. If they struggle a little bit with it, I help them out,” he said.
Gailmor, an actual professional musician, approaches his duties as moderator like he does any other performance.
Detora said something is lost with an Australian ballot-only town meeting.
“I’m a great believer that it’s a people’s world,” he said. “There’s an energy exchange that occurs in person that doesn’t occur otherwise.”
Morristown moderator Shap Smith is a relative newcomer to the moderating scene, having been first elected in 2019. Smith is no political newcomer, though, having previously served in the Legislature for 14 years, most of it as Speaker of the House.
When he was a kid in Elmore, Smith’s mother and stepfather were actively involved in town politics, and he used to go to town meeting there. When he became a legislator, he looked forward to going to Morristown’s annual meeting and having conversations with constituents.
“I miss the sense of community and in-person participation,” he said. “I think something is lost when we don’t have that.”
David Williams has been Johnson’s moderator for 40 years — and counting, since he was just re-elected Tuesday, just like Detora, Gailmor and Smith. That’s long enough to have the town report dedicated to him this year, something often reserved for people who have moved on, whether in career or from this mortal coil.
As much as he misses seeing his fellow Johnsonites, sometimes just once a year, Williams is more inclined to keep them around longer. He said with a global pandemic raging, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“If I’m putting it on a balance beam, I’ve got having a town meeting on one side. On the other side, I have three or four people, particularly older people, because older people are the ones who tend to be in the majority at town meetings,” he said. “If three or four of those people get really sick and dies, the fact that the appropriation article doesn’t get subjected to amendments pales in significance.”
Business not as usual
At Stowe’s informational meeting last week, Doug White brought up the logistical problems of conducting business solely by ballot. He pointed to the roughly $1 million in capital projects the town was asking voters to approve, and the fact that there were nine of them, but only one vote.
If the meeting had happened in person, or if the town had decided to break all those projects up into individual ballot items, voters could pick and choose — either by amending the motion during a floor vote, or by casting a yes or no vote for each.
Wolcott, for instance, broke its appropriations, ranging anywhere from $400 to $5,000, into separate ballot items, adding an extra 19 ovals to the ballot.
Smith said it’s a challenge for town meeting to keep everything as a simple up or down vote.
“The fact that we’re doing everything by Australian ballot is impacting the ability to make decisions that are more granular,” Smith said. “There’s really no opportunity for modification.”
Aussie rules
Smith said it’s a tough question whether some aspect of town meeting, or elections and special ballot items like bond votes or ATVs or cannabis retail allowances, could be improved with the election rules that have been changed during the pandemic.
“Speaking just as citizen Shap, I don’t know the right answer,” he said. “I really appreciate the increased participation in town issues that the Australian ballot affords. The flip side is, I think that you lose a sense of community when you take issues away from town meeting.”
That might already be happening already, though. Even pre-pandemic, town meeting attendance was steadily dwindling year after year, alarming traditionalists well before 2020. Smith said it’s a reflection both of the busyness of people’s daily lives and a reflection that many people who go to town meetings have the privilege of flexibility in their jobs, or don’t have to work, or are retired.
“I don’t think that’s healthy for buy-in of the community and town decisions when only 300 people out of a voting checklist of almost 4,000 are making decisions about the direction of the town and the appropriations,” Smith said. “I don’t think that’s healthy for democracy.”
Gailmor said he hopes more people exercise their right to vote, whether by ballot or in person.
“Voting is a real privilege, and I don’t understand how people don’t vote. I never understood that,” he said. “Why abstain? You’re just depriving yourself of this privilege that not everybody in the world has.”
Williams agrees. He said some people need to be reminded of the importance of being civically engaged. He said when he first started as moderator, today’s senior citizens were people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. He said there’s no reason why the millennials can’t get involved, too.
“There’s a dragon to be slain,” he said. “Because they can participate, and they can have an effect and their observations can serve as guidance to the to the meeting as a whole. So anytime I get a chance to preach that gospel, I do it.”
Detora worries that, with the pandemic taking most Vermont towns’ annual meeting business off the floor and into the ballot box, people might get used to it, and that might be the death knell for town meeting.
“If need be, I will do it, but I’d hate to be the one who rides the town meeting into the ground,” he said.
Meeting memories
The longtime moderators have plenty of memories from Town Meeting Days of yore.
Detora said some of the most effective speechifying has come from people who say the fewest number of words. He recalled one year when he was moderating a floor debate about whether to get a new Zamboni for Jackson Arena, to replace an old model from the late 1980s, and Sonny Davis spoke up.
“Sonny got up and, in his inimitable way, said, ‘Wait a minute. How many of you people got a 1988 car out there in the parking lot?’” Detora recalled. “And that did it.”
Gailmor said one of his favorite photos of his wife, Cathy Murphy — she died earlier this winter — is from a town meeting of in the 1980s, when the country was discussing the nuclear freeze campaign between the U.S. and the Soviet Union.
He said Murphy “gave an eloquent presentation” of why that was important, and an Associated Press photographer took a picture of her giving her speech. A woman in Dallas saw the photo in her local newspaper and somehow tracked down Murphy and gave her a call.
“She said, ‘What do I do? I feel the same way you do, and I live in Texas,’” Gailmor said. “She was just asking for advice on how to navigate those conservative waters.”
Williams likes to tell a story every year about a town meeting he helmed during the Iraq war in the early 2000s when a Johnson resident petitioned to include on the town meeting warning a non-binding article condemning U.S. participation in that war. During discussion, there was a heated discussion between the woman who filed the petition and a man whose son was serving in Iraq.
Eventually the article passed, by a narrow margin, and Williams adjourned the meeting.
“As the people were filtering out of the town gym, two of the people who left together, talking to each other in what appeared to be very civil terms, were those two proponents of the opposite sides of that issue,” he said. “I like to cite that at the beginning of every meeting, that, at the end of this meeting, that’s how we should be leaving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.