Next week is Sunshine Week, a time every year where newspapers and government agents acknowledge the importance of transparency. And, if it’s true that sunshine is the best disinfectant, then Donna Griffiths comes to government meetings with the biggest bucket of sunbeams around.
Griffiths is the official minute taker for more than half a dozen local governmental boards, and her meeting minutes are the next best thing to actually attending.
When the Johnson Village Trustees last fall had a series of contentious meetings regarding racial equity and the flying of Black Lives Matter flags, Griffiths’ official minutes, in one instance, ran more than 12,000 words — over 20 pages. They’re so nuanced and detailed a reader can almost feel the tension in the room, see the sweat on participants’ foreheads. That’s no mean feat seeing how no one was actually in the room, given the remote nature of the pandemic.
Here’s an example from Sept. 14, 2020, as trustees talked about the pressure of serving: “Scott said over the last year being a trustee has been more and more difficult. It has made it hard for most trustees to sleep at night. The village is losing one of the best village managers we have ever had. The comments have been nonstop. He has already told Gordy he will be finishing up in April as well. He wants to get his life back together and not be dealing with the negativity he has seen over the past year.”
Minute by minute
Griffiths said it she first became a minute taker for the Johnson Elementary School Board in 2004, after she saw an ad in the newspaper.
“And I thought, that’s something I could do — a very part time thing, just a little chunk of money, a couple of meetings a month,” she said. “From there, it just expanded. Other boards asked me to do minutes for them, or I found out about other boards that were looking for minute takers, and I ended up spending a lot of time on it.”
On the school side, she scribes for Cambridge Elementary School and the board negotiation committee for the Lamoille North school district. She’s the district clerk for the unified school district, so she doesn’t take minutes for the big board.
For towns, she covers the selectboards for Johnson, Cambridge and Underhill — she just picked that one up a few months ago — and the Johnson village trustees. She does recaps for two recently-formed committees, one on racial equity in Johnson and one that is exploring sheriff’s department coverage for three towns — Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott.
She also documents the trash talk at meetings of the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District.
All told, the work brings in enough money to make minute-taking something more than a part-time gig, sometimes well over 20 hours a week, sometimes 10 or so.
Often, she has to be in two places at once, when boards meet on the same night — or, like the day after town meeting this year, when four of her boards met in one night.
Griffiths likes to take her minutes in real-time, just typing as fast as she can, typos be damned, to capture as many details as she can put down. Then, she spends about as much time again tightening up the minutes, referring to recordings if there’s a snatch of dialogue she didn’t quite catch.
In 2019, she broke her arms — yes, plural, in separate incidents — which really reminded her how physical the job can be, how reliant on the full use of one’s limbs.
“Yeah, so that really sucked for taking minutes,” she said.
Griffiths prefers to not have a recording, though, because then there’s a temptation to include everything — as if the voluminous recaps don’t already capture enough.
“It’s really better if I’m just at the meeting, and there's no recording,” she said. “I get what I can get. And if I don’t get something perfect, I just don't go into a lot of detail on that.”
Many towns don’t have such detailed minutes. For instance, at a recent Morristown selectboard meeting, chair Bob Beeman took a less-is-more stance on minutes.
“Just reading minutes from a meeting doesn’t give you the information that you need,” Beeman said at the March 1 meeting. “The minutes are really meant to be an outline, an abbreviated version of what takes place. It’s not like our minute taker is a court stenographer, putting everything down.”
Mark Schilling, the Cambridge town clerk, said when Donna Griffiths is taking minutes, though, there’s a nearly 100 percent chance any wayward comment will be entered into the historical record. He said people on the boards she covers have learned to think before they talk.
“Her minutes certainly address the nuances of the conversations,” Schilling said.
Griffiths is somewhat modest as to her role in government transparency, saying she agrees it’s important, but at the same time not dwelling on it, philosophically. But, she does understand how very uniquely small town Vermont these local boards are to their communities.
She grew up in suburbs of major cities all over the nation and beyond — Chicago, Denver, Paris, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. — and yet, somehow, ended up in Johnson, Vermont, in the early 2000s with her husband and a baby girl.
It’s different here.
“It is kind of a cool feeling, like the people that are making decisions that affect you are people that you actually know personally,” she said, adding the same is true with statewide leaders. “I feel like I know something about them if I wanted to call them up and have a conversation with them.”
