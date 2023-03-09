Convinced by the insistence of lakeside residents, Eden voters Tuesday approved $15,000 to assist ongoing mitigation of the invasive Eurasian milfoil by a vote of 65-12.
Milfoil was discovered in Lake Eden last summer.
Convinced by the insistence of lakeside residents, Eden voters Tuesday approved $15,000 to assist ongoing mitigation of the invasive Eurasian milfoil by a vote of 65-12.
Milfoil was discovered in Lake Eden last summer.
Gary Durett spoke on behalf of the Lake Eden Association, which has been undertaking a variety of grant-funded mitigation measures in partnership with the state since the aquatic plant was discovered.
Some residents suggested limiting access when a lake greeter isn’t present to monitor boats and people coming in and out of the lake, but the state frowned on that idea. A majority of the 77 voters present weren’t keen on the use of herbicide to combat the milfoil.
The voters also voted down a proposal to spend $89,000 out of existing funds to establish a solar generating system on Lake Eden Recreation Area property on Route 100 by a margin of 53-24, despite energy committee claims that the project would pay for itself in 10 years.
Jerry White received the meeting’s annual Bullard Award in honor of the former longtime town clerk, Candace Vear, following her death last year. Melissa Whitcomb officially succeeded Vear in an uncontested race.
Clayton Whittemore was elected to the town’s three-year selectboard seat.
The $1.239 million budget was approved by voice vote at the meeting.
The big news out of Waterville is the narrow election of Christopher Mann over Lucas Tilton, 49-42, to the selectboard seat being vacated by Arthur Tilton.
According to town clerk Nancy LaRose, the two Tiltons are only distantly related.
The nearly $353,000 budget, a slight decrease from the year prior, passed on voice vote, and residents voted to continue keeping the Waterville Town Library open year-round.
The 41 voters who attended the Belvidere Town Meeting on Tuesday may not have been completely happy with the budget, but they do like their town clerk.
Without her even asking for a raise, a motion was successfully passed to raise the hourly rate for town clerk Cathy Mander-Adams and assistant town clerk Kelly Stuber to $20.
The budget was amended on the floor to reduce the amount raised for highway costs, leaving the overall budget less than what was initially proposed but still representing an increase at $189,000.
Residents also insisted that the amount that needed to be raised be covered by the town’s contingency fund and not by higher taxes.
The only ballot vote cast was over the issue of road commissioner, which incumbent Kevin Levitt won handily over challenger Randy Katon.
