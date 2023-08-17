Yvette Mason, a Morristown resident campaigning as a write-in candidate for the town selectboard, had some choice words for the board’s chair following the abrupt departure of a board member who criticized the chair’s leadership.
Mason, in a June 29 email to board chair Judy Bickford, accused Bickford of being the reason for the resignation of Travis Sabataso from the board. Sabataso had tendered his resignation earlier that day.
Sabataso was elected to the selectboard in March after heavily criticizing the previous board’s original budget and what he characterized as town officials’ lack of transparency.
In one email, Mason, a member of the Morristown Democratic Party, told Bickford she was “not acting as a Democrat in this town.”
“In my opinion, you need to resign. I was a huge fan of you and PUT YOU IN OFFICE. Placed you there and then you did not even think to appoint me to the office?” Mason wrote.
Mason was one of a dozen people who applied for an appointment to the selectboard in April to fill the seat vacated a month earlier by longtime chair Bob Beeman, who cited, in part, the “toxic” political environment in town.
The board instead appointed Chris Palermo, who is up for re-election on a special Aug. 29 ballot — Mason is challenging him as a write-in candidate.
In another email to Bickford, with the subject line “Bring back Travis / or no budget,” Mason wrote, “Mark my words and I don’t care if you try to take my little JOP job away from me.”
Mason was presumably referring to her post as an elected justice of the peace for Morristown.
Both Mason and Bickford declined to comment Tuesday, but Bickford’s husband, David, writes in a letter to the editor this week that Mason had “attacked” his and his wife’s patriotism in a different email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.