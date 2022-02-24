Mark Woodward

Age: Not provided

Day Job: Owner of Woodward Rentals and farmer.

Other boards: Former member of Vermont House of Representatives. Served on board of directors for Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, Copley Hospital, Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley and Vermont Electric Co-op.

• What are the three most important issues facing Johnson?

The sustainability/future of Northern Vermont University has to top the list. Second is the reputation of Johnson Elementary School. Third, the health of our businesses. The loss of Manchester Lumber and Parker & Stearns was quite a blow.

• Do you believe the selectboard is moving at the right pace and in the right direction in the village and town merger discussions? If not, how do you believe that should change?

I am supportive of the present pace of the village town merger. This is a complex issue that needs to be fully understood by both the village and town voters.

• Do you support the proposal to withdraw Johnson Elementary School from the Lamoille North Modified Unified Union School District?

I voted against the school consolidation law Act 46 while in the Legislature and believe strongly that local schools are the heart of our communities. I will most likely vote to leave the unified district.

• What issues do you see facing Johnson in the future that the town should begin to look ahead towards now?

I think anything the town can do to foster the development of high-speed internet to those who live outside the village is critical in this economy where people are choosing to work from home. I am concerned about the effects of climate change on flooding in the Lamoille valley. I think we need to continue to storm harden in the village.