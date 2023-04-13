During a frantic sugaring season, as the lines flow with sap and the boiler surges, it’s easy to get trapped in the twists and turns, ebbs and flows, warm days and cold nights, pushing to get as much sap from the maple trees processed before the weather turns.
Lew Coty, however, has an elegant solution to the myopia of the present moment. Behind his wood-fired boiler in his Nebraska Knoll Sugar Farm sugarhouse, a wall of color-coded graphs record the weather and corresponding sugar yield for every year he’s been working his 10,000-taps on the 250-acre sugarbush in Stowe’s Nebraska Valley since he first began in 1980.
“The sugaring season is coming earlier and leaving sooner,” Coty said. “It depends on the year; every year is different. It’s easy to confuse weather and climate.”
Even after nearly a half-century of sugaring, the 2023 season was a remarkable one for Coty. First, there was the Christmas windstorm, which, though it didn’t take down too many maples, wiped out many of the other arboreal varieties on the property and wreaked havoc on his sap lines. With some help, it took three weeks into the warmest January on record in Vermont to clean up the property.
Coty then started tapping during the early February thaw, a not unheard-of weather pattern that other sugarmakers took advantage of this year as well. Heavy, wet snow in March that lingered at higher elevations impeded sap collection efforts during that slim window where sap flows through the maples, powered by the oscillating night and day temperatures.
Coty planned to call it a season with his last boil on April 12, as overnight lows rise far above freezing and daytime temperatures reach into the 60s and 70s. Though mitigated by a sweet-running sap — at times hitting a sugar content of 3 percent — Nebraska Knoll ended the season with about 70 percent of its expected yield.
A man of mild disposition, Coty has taken the situation in stride. After all, he has the wall full of years to remind him of the ups and downs, and the bones of his old boiler, either bought or gifted from fellow Stowe sugarmaker Paul Percy when Coty was just starting out, ready for another year of dormancy.
Coty has seen some odd winters in his time and likely will again, as in 2012, when a March heat wave saw temperatures suddenly soar to over 80 degrees.
“I’d never seen anything like that before. I hope I never do again,” Coty said.
Even if sugaring season is an ever-tighter window of time and winter weather grows more erratic, the continued improvements in technology have more than made up for it with the increased efficiency.
Coty was an early adopter of reverse osmosis technology in 1990, an investment that cut down on fuel costs and saved him from many sleepless, all-night sap boils over the years. Though his property isn’t outfitted with the sensor networks that ensures no line will leak for long, just having the vacuum power helping sap out of the tree guarantees a bigger yield than Coty saw in his early days.
Like the ship of Theseus in classical mythology, even his inherited boiler has had so many of its parts replaced over the years that it could be considered a nearly new machine.
Despite a shifting climate and the increased frequency of formerly 100-year storms, the beguiling allure of maple sugaring remains for Coty.
“There’s really something very magical about it. It’s a roller coaster of euphoria and utter discouragement, I think, but I just can’t seem to give it up. I can’t imagine not doing it,” Coty said.
Sugar futures
To the north, Coty’s fellow maple producers are grappling with the same basic weather conditions while seeing results as varied as their individual sugarbushes.
In Cambridge, Jordan Wyckoff oversees operations at Wyckoff Family Maple, which sits on prime real estate on Route 108, ready to intercept the maple-hungry tourists at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
Wyckoff’s family-run operation has just over 6,000 trees in a North Cambridge forest and the sap’s sugar content has been a little on the lower side at about 2 percent. While he was initially reluctant to do so, he drew sap during the February thaws that helped bolster his supply and had him sitting at half of his expected yield in the last week of March.
“We’ve just been boiling for the past five seasons, and we’re learning quite a bit. Every year, we would get a thaw, and we always ended up having to miss out on catching any of it, because we weren’t ready. I think that it would be prudent for us to continue doing the early season from now on,” Wyckoff said.
Just a few miles to the east but at a much higher elevation, Vermont Mapleworks in Waterville reported a much higher sugar content in its sap, as did the McKnight Family Maple operations in the hills north of Johnson village, showing just how greatly sap flows can vary.
“It’s really important to highlight how different, even within a county or town, the climate can be,” Mark Isselhardt, a researcher with the University of Vermont extension, said. “I like to use the example of Hyde Park. We have producers up near the (Green River) Reservoir and you have producers right down near Route 15. They’re so different in climate, even though they’re in the same town, they can be in very different stages of the season, even though they might end up about where they expect.”
In this way, each sugaring operation is unique, even if the result is roughly the same. Though a lingering snowpack and cooler temperatures may allow higher-elevation producers to continue a little longer, the warming days will end their seasons soon enough.
While the sugarmakers at Vermont Mapleworks attributed the high sugar content of their sap to last summer’s rain, which helped to draw back long drought conditions in Vermont, Isselhardt stressed that the sugar is the product of excess starch that the tree has stored for years.
“The analogy I use is it’s like a savings account, where the starch reserves in your checking or cash would be like sugar. The tree doesn’t use starch for anything, it just converts it to sugar, and then spends that much sugar to stay alive and flush new leaves and that sort of thing, but it’s important to know we don’t just harvest last year’s sugar, it’s many, many years’ worth of photosynthesis that we’re harvesting from,” he said.
Most maple producers Isselhardt has spoken with have reported an average level of sap sweetness, but a good 40 percent or so are seeing higher sugar content than normal, which could go a long way to offsetting a season that for some may be shorter or less productive.
According to the most recent report on Isselhardt’s Vermont Maple Bulletin blog, many producers saw steady sap flows with few gushers, while yields and sugar content varied, with Lamoille County sugarers reporting the production of strong, dark syrups.
As for how the changing climate will affect Vermont sugar producers, it may depend on how high up on the hill they are.
“The biggest risk right now for producers are those really sort of anomalous weather events, either to some degree of really cold weather that delays sap flow, and we won’t know until the end of the season if this really did play out,” Isselhardt said.
The broader effects of climate change on the maple industry won’t be known for hundreds of years. The fact that one in 14 of Vermont trees are of the maple variety ensures that they will likely endure in the landscape, but changing weather patterns could encourage shifts like the wider tapping of more temperate red maples and not just sugar maples.
“Climate definitely matters. It’s definitely a concern of producers,” Isselhardt said. “There are things that people can do to somewhat mitigate it, including having red maples, and keeping a diverse forest can definitely help in some ways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.