Manufacturing Solutions Inc. has broken ground on a potential 89-acre industrial park along Route 100 across from the Morristown-Stowe Airport.
The “future proposed industrial development” as it’s labeled in the company’s recently submitted Act 250 application, occupies a much larger 429-acre property.
According to Morristown zoning administrator Todd Thomas, it would be the third-largest industrial park in town, after the one along Old Creamery Road that extends from Lost Nation Brewery through Manufacturing Solutions’ headquarters. The town’s other industrial area includes Hearthstone Woodstoves and the zone east of Munson Avenue that includes Concept2 — Manufacturing Solutions’ flagship client.
Garret Hirchak, MSI’s CEO, is keeping quiet so far about any specific plans or possible occupants at the Laporte Road property. Multiple requests for comment went unreturned.
The plan submitted with the project’s Act 250 application shows a proposed area that resembles a large business park with over 20 possible structures.
Manufacturing Solutions, one of Morristown’s most recognized and profitable businesses, manufactures parts and machinery for not only the rowing machine company Concept2 but a laundry list of other businesses from the local to national level, including a producer and importer of firearms and Highland Sugarworks, both based in Vermont.
The company expanded its Stafford Avenue headquarters in 2019.
Unhappy neighbor
Thea Alvin, an adjoining landowner to the north of the Laporte project, has already voiced her unhappiness to Thomas and even threatened to move over the industrialization of the area.
Alvin, a widely recognized sculptor, lives along Route 100. Her home sculpture park is crowned by a helix wall — dubbed the Phoenix Helix — erected earlier this year after the original was smashed by an asleep-at-the-wheel driver.
While Alvin said she recognizes she lives in a “changing environment,” she sees the industrial development that has suddenly sprouted up at her doorstep as part of Morristown’s white-knuckle growth and shifting zoning rules.
Alvin bought her property in 2000. In 2009, Thomas said the Lamoille County Planning Commission changed the zoning on the land, a former farmstead, from residential to industrial on behalf of Morristown to protect the airport from “incompatible residential” uses growing around it.
The land around the airport went unsold for years until Hirchak purchased it in early 2021, Thomas said.
Alvin is currently the only adjoining landowner identified on the industrial park’s Act 250 application.
In July, Alvin reached out to Thomas after hearing rumors Manufacturing Solutions planned to build directly across the field from her property.
Thomas confirmed Hirchak bought that property, but that it needed a zoning change, and any development would be “years and years in the future,” though warned her that development south of her property would begin next year, according to an email exchange Alvin provided.
Alvin said it was her understanding that the area surrounding her home could only include residential development, but Thomas confirmed to her that the new industrial park was an exception.
Alvin said that the construction of rumored “factories” and “factory housing” as a “deal breaker” for her, that she would sell her home and move.
Saying she felt “threatened and also powerless,” Thea added, “I have lived here 22 years in this house, in a rural landscape. I want to live in a rural landscape, not the village. I do expect change and I do embrace new things, but Fed Ex? not a chance. I’m out.”
