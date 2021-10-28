A Hyde Park man was killed after being hit by a car while he was walking along Route 15 late Monday night.
Thomas Zapantis, 39, was walking on the edge of the eastbound lane when he was hit from behind just minutes before midnight, police say.
The driver, Rita Chainay, 78, of Hyde Park, hit Zapantis from behind, killing him.
Chainay was not injured, and she has not been charged in the crash, according to Morristown Police Department Interim Chief Jason Luneau.
He said the state’s attorney’s office will determine whether to press charges pending the outcome of the police department investigation.
Zapantis is the same man who was shot seven years ago outside the Cumberland Farms convenience store in Morrisville. The shooter in that case was sentenced in 2019 to serve nine and a half to 50 years in prison.
