A former Johnson man was found guilty by a jury last week of several counts of sexual crimes against his own daughter, who told jurors he had sexually abused her for seven years.
A jury at Lamoille County Superior Court found Jay Orost, 60, guilty of two counts of sexual assault, two counts of aggravated and repeated sexual assault, and three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct, all those acts done against a person under age 18 who is his own child, as well as three counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with another child, his daughter’s friend.
Orost, described by his family as an extremely controlling patriarch, was also found guilty of domestic assault.
Finally, the jury found him guilty of obstruction of justice, after he allegedly offered to give his daughter $100,000 and have himself castrated if she recanted her allegations.
Abuse, sexual and otherwise
Orost’s oldest daughter, now 22, was a few months shy of 18 when she confided in her guidance counselor at Lamoille Union High School that her father had abused her for years.
Deborah Zimmich, a Lamoille Union High School counselor with 32 years on the job, told the court that Orost’s oldest daughter confided in her that her father had sexually molested her that morning and physically and emotionally abused her for seven years. Zimmich said she is a mandated reporter and so she notified the Department for Children and Families about the revelations.
She said the DCF workers responded “immediately. I’ve never seen them move so fast.”
On the witness stand, Orost’s daughter said the last straw was when her father sexually assaulted her at their home when her mother was out of state on a work trip.
She said, “He went to close the door in my bedroom, but then he said, ‘Wait, we don’t need to do that, because your mom’s not here right now. And soon, when you turn 18 in a couple months, we won’t have to shut the door at all.’”
She then said he told her to get undressed and lay on the bed, and he got undressed and masturbated onto her.
She said that was not the first time “something sexual” happened with her and her father. She said she was 10 years old when it first happened, when she first started to develop breasts and her father said he needed to physically examine them by touching them “to make sure they were growing properly.”
She told the court she estimated that eventually, over the years, her father physically used parts of her body to masturbate himself about once a week.
“Approximately 52 times a year?” Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove asked.
“I’d say that’s a safe guess,” she answered.
She said one time he made her perform oral sex on him, but only for a few moments, and told her, “Only trashy women do that.” On another occasion, she said he vaginally penetrated her to “check if I was a virgin still.”
She said, as she approached the age of 18, she started to fear for other younger female family members and said she had started to notice her father eyeing one of them.
She also said her father was sometimes physically abusive in a non-sexual way. One time, he choked her for disobeying him, she said.
“I couldn’t breathe,” she said of the incident. “He was yelling at me that he makes the rules and I have to do as he says, and I need to not disrespect him and listen to what he says, and I’m not allowed to tell him no.”
Obstruction of justice
Orost’s wife testified that she and Orost married in 2004 but she has filed for divorce. The couple has four children, ranging from 10 to 22 years old.
She said her husband was a controlling man and read excerpts from the pre-marriage agreement they signed. Among the stipulations, she had to “be as pleasant as possible to Jay at all times”; she had to agree to weigh less than him; he would make all decisions in the relationship, after discussion; and they could not go out without each other.
She testified Orost left her a note — “basically a script” — saying that if the daughter would recant her accusations of sexual assault, he would go to church and counseling, get himself castrated and pay the daughter $100,000.
“He said he was going to die in jail,” she said. “And, if I didn’t do this, we were going to lose everything. We’d lose the house, I’d lose my job, he’d lose his job, we would be homeless and on the streets, and he’d die in jail.”
Shove asked her why she didn’t disclose the note to DCF or police.
“I was in self-preservation mode, trying to be a mom and hold my family together,” she said.
When she finally told her daughter about the note, after deciding she didn’t want it to weigh on her conscience, her daughter said Jay Orost was lying.
“‘He’ll never let us go,’” she recounted her daughter telling her. “‘He’ll never follow through on it. There’s no stopping it now.’”
‘They will never forget’
Defense attorney Robert Sussman described Orost as a person who expected everyone else — particularly his oldest biological child — to perform the domestic duties, like cleaning and cooking and taking care of the kids, because he was the one with a job at Global Foundries.
He said Orost also liked to control who his daughter dated, adding that “for a teenage girl, the situation’s a nightmare.”
Sussman attempted to poke holes in the daughter’s revelations as she told them in 2017, with the way the uniformed police officers “dropped the ball” by not immediately referring the case to a detective or calling for an exam by a certified sexual assault nurse examiner, or the fact that the daughter didn’t shower before going to school after the alleged assault.
“Without objective scientific evidence, what you’ll have left is stories,” Sussman said. “The stories are just not strong enough to sustain beyond a reasonable doubt. The reason for that is because the devil is in the details.”
Prosecutor Aliena Gerhard said, however, recounting to a jury details of sexual acts that happened more than five years ago is secondary in importance to what the victims — Orost’s daughter and her friend — know happened to them.
“It is nearly impossible to remember exactly the dates and times to remember exactly how many times it had happened,” Gerhart said. “What they do remember is what he did to them. What they will never forget is what he did to them.”
As the jury was deliberating Friday afternoon, Jan. 14, into the evening, Judge Michael Harris raised the question of how to proceed if they couldn’t reach a decision, as the proceedings threatened to go into a three-day holiday weekend with wind chills of negative 45 and a Nor’easter in the forecast.
It turned out that planning wasn’t necessary, as the jury delivered its verdict in less than 90 minutes. Attorneys were given three weeks to file post-trial motions. Judge Harris told Orost he could appeal the verdicts only after sentencing occurs.
