A Brownington man is accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s son at her camp in Belvidere last week, one day after he was served a restraining order prohibiting him from being at the camp.
Michael Chadwick, 61, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in Lamoille County Superior Court last Thursday. Chadwick is accused of fatally shooting Mark P. Benjamin, 42, also of Brownington.
According to the Vermont State Police affidavit filed by detective sergeant Isaac Merriam, at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Benjamin’s husband, Richard Watt, called 911 from a home at the end of Bog Road close to Route 109 near the Eden town line. Watt told police his husband had been shot in the neck at Benjamin’s mother’s Bog Road camp roughly two miles away, and he had driven Benjamin to the other Bog Road house and called 911.
Northern EMS responded and found Benjamin inside Watt’s vehicle. Rescue workers tried to save him, but Benjamin was pronounced dead at 2:40 p.m., a half hour after the 911 call.
Following an autopsy Thursday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
According to Merriam’s affidavit, Watt said Chadwick and Benjamin’s mother were in a long-term relationship, but she asked for and received a court-ordered relief from abuse order against Chadwick the day before the shooting. Watt told police she contacted Vermont State Police earlier that day to report Chadwick violated the order by trying to contact her.
Watt said Benjamin went to the camp Wednesday to change the locks and Watt decided to meet him there. When Watt arrived, he saw Chadwick standing outside his vehicle while Benjamin was inside his. Watt told police he watched Chadwick shoot through Benjamin’s passenger side window, hitting Benjamin in the neck.
According to police, Benjamin was able to drive to the bottom of the driveway and get into Watt’s car while he drove away, trying to save his husband.
When troopers arrived at the camp, Chadwick retreated inside and refused to surrender for two hours, according to initial police reports. The affidavit described it as a “brief standoff” until troopers persuaded him to surrender peacefully.
According to the affidavit, Chadwick communicated with a trooper over the phone during the standoff and said he had a .22-caliber handgun with him, although he said it was not big enough “to do the job” and he told the trooper he wished he had a bigger gun.
The affidavit also said Chadwick told the trooper he was upset with Benjamin’s mother “for taking advantage of him over the years,” and that he had built the camp and put his own money into it.
After Chadwick was taken into custody and transported to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, he told police a judge the day before the shooting prohibited him from being on the Bog Road property — where he had spent the previous 10 days. Despite the court order, he went to the camp after the hearing.
Police say Chadwick told them he called Benjamin’s mother several times that night and left messages that he was at the camp. He told police he assumed they would show up that night, and when they did, he planned to shoot himself.
According to the affidavit, the next day Chadwick visited a friend in Franklin and told the friend he had been “pushed to the very end” and said it might be the last time he would see him.
Chadwick headed back to the Bog Road camp and saw Benjamin’s vehicle there and saw the door was missing its lock. He told police it was only a matter of seconds before “the incident happened,” and said he fired two rounds at Benjamin from a gun that holds nine rounds.
Chadwick was immediately jailed for lack of $500,000 bail and, after pleading not guilty the next day, was ordered held without bail.
If convicted on the second-degree murder charge, Chadwick faces life in prison, with a presumptive 20-year minimum sentence.
