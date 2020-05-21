Nepveu Bears have been roaming downtown Morrisville because they’ve found food there, and police are urging people to stay away from them.

Bryan Nepveu reports on his photo: “I was on the sidewalk looking down on him in the gully on Congress Street as he looked for food. Based on the sounds I heard from a safer — note that I said safer — distance, he was finding it. I was more than content to leave him be.”