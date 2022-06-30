Malcolm “Mac” Teale has announced his candidacy for the Hyde Park, Johnson, Belvidere and Wolcott two-seat legislative district.
“I would be honored to serve the citizens of these four communities and the State of Vermont in the Legislature,” said Teale, who is running as a Republican.
Teale closely followed the 2022 legislative session and believes the Legislature has lost its way and strayed from what it should be doing. “It seems like they are trying to change the whole world instead of making things better for Lamoille County. What good is passing a bill no one can explain or understand?”
He believes the priorities of the Legislature should be to create an environment where Vermonters can flourish economically, ensures that the state’s infrastructure is sound and well maintained and accomplishes these things with the least amount of intrusion into people’s lives.
“The Legislature should focus on doing a few things well as opposed to doing a lot of things not so well.”
Teale and his wife, Tina, have very strong ties in the local community. They raised their two children here and have lived in Hyde Park for 36 years. He has served on the Hyde Park Development Review Board since 2002, chairing it for the last several years.
“In order to serve a community well, you need to know a community well. And that means knowing the history, customs and especially the people of that community.”
Teale has worked in the construction industry since 1977 and is currently employed as an independent carpenter.
He noted that throughout his career on every job there have been subcontractors, plumbers, electricians, carpenters and others, and each contractor had his own agenda. Nevertheless, everyone understood that the goal is to get the job done, which requires a high level of cooperation.
“This experience is what I’m prepared to bring to the Legislature. I intend to focus on getting the job done and serving the people of our local communities in the manner they deserve.”
Energy is key to a healthy economy, he said.
“If we want to transition away from fossil fuels, we need to have a viable alternative and do it without disrupting our lives and our businesses.”
He stressed that energy without needed workers wouldn’t help the Lamoille County economy.
“It’s important to make it easier to hire people and for people to get hired.”
Teal said that his experience working in the trades and building things provides a practical perspective that can make a legislative difference. “Measure twice and cut once makes great carpenters and better legislators.”
Teale wanted to remind his Lamoille County neighbors that carpenters built the Statehouse in Montpelier. “I’m ready, willing and able to take my carpentry skills and tools to Montpelier to make some long overdue adjustments.”
Reach out to Teale at 802-888-7167 and electmacvthouse@icloud.com.
