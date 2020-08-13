Sometimes, the allure of a turkey sandwich at Cafe on Main is so great customers don’t care what they look like when ordering. Could be sweats. Or it could be ballgowns.
At least that was the case for four rising seniors at Peoples Academy who, sported floor-length dresses to grab lunch late last month.
Katie Crouse, Meghan Kimball, Gracie Beck and Mia Olsen grabbed a quick bite after taking a photoshoot in the dresses they didn’t get to wear to prom this spring, which was cancelled because of COVID-19.
The four girls are part of the student council and had been at work planning the school’s prom — which is open to both juniors and seniors — since last September.
They toured different venues, landing on the Jericho Barn – in part, for its ideal space for the Grand March, a Peoples tradition in which promgoers pose for family and faculty before heading into the dance.
Although the prom wasn’t scheduled until May 9, all four of the girls had bought their dresses.
“I got my dress over February, so, pretty early. I was so excited to pick out a dress, since I didn’t go my sophomore year,” Beck said. “I had been looking at dresses since I was little.”
Kimball and Crouse traveled to Massachusetts to find their gowns.
Crouse started to worry when school went remote in March.
“I texted the student council group chat and I was like, ‘Guys, I think we should get in contact with the guy from the Jericho Barn. Because like, you don’t know what’s gonna happen. We don’t know if we’re still going to have school or not. Let’s just take the precaution,’” Crouse said.
But the decision was made for the council just two days later — students were told the dance was a no-go.
“It was really disappointing to hear. Some of us went to prom last year, but it’s a lot different when you can actually go with all your friends and your grade,” Kimball said.
Months later, their dresses collecting dust, Crouse and Olsen decided it would be a good idea to have a photoshoot to commemorate the year. With photographer Kaiya Gants in tow, the foursome headed to Smuggler’s Notch and then the wedding deck at Trapp Family Lodge.
Where they went, they attracted stares and questions, including by inquisitive reporters who just had to know what they were up to.
“One lady had asked us if we were taking pictures for a store for advertising. I don’t think this is a very typical thing that happens so a lot of people were curious,” Beck said.
She plans to hold onto her dress and thinks she might wear it to her senior prom.
Whatever senior year looks like.
“I feel like there might still be hope that we would have possibly some sort of graduation ceremony. It’s so far from now,” Beck said.
