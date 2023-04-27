Richard Wilcox

Richard Wilcox sits at his kitchen table pointing to a newspaper article in a family scrapbook about his father’s retirement.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

For over a hundred years, there has been a Wilcox on Cadys Hill in Cambridge, and, with relatively little interruption, there’s almost always been a Wilcox delivering mail for the Cambridge Post Office.

Richard Wilcox worked as a mail carrier in Cambridge, a career from which he retired at the end of March. He worked the same routes as his grandfather, Clyde, and the same routes as his father, Reg, and now, the same routes where Richard’s son, Richie, delivers.

Richard and Richie Wilcox

Richard Wilcox and his son, Richie, look over their family photo album, looking back at the two generations that proceeded them in their work as mail carriers for the Cambridge Post Office.

