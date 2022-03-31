Lynda Hill

Term: two-year seat, challenger

Age: 67

Professional background: Owner of wallpapering and painting business since 1985; past special education and administrative assistance at Lamoille Union Middle School.

Municipal experience: None, but an “eager learner.”

What are the main three challenges facing the village of Johnson and how would you address them?

Division in the town is a big challenge. I know the politically correct answer is finances. But the division in town is part of that discussion. It has become a them versus us situation. Sometimes it’s over the pettiest things. I’ve always been a believer in compromise, along with common courtesy, to those who think differently. That seems to be lacking. There’s anger that I really don’t understand. It’s highly unlikely that everyone will agree on everything, but that isn’t a reason to not move forward to keep Johnson a great place to live.

I don’t know if I can fix the them versus us situation. I have always been a middle-of-the-road person. Those of you that know me know I get along with everyone. Every candidate says they will listen to what people want and that’s how they will vote. Well, if you only talk to people who agree with you that’s not a true community decision.

Getting onto a board with an agenda often delays progress. I’m hoping to be elected because I have no agenda and I know I have a lot to learn about what goes on behind closed doors. I’m up for the challenge of communicating and bringing people together.

Second, keeping Northern Vermont University, Vermont Studio Center, Vermont Electric Coop, Laraway, Sterling Market and small businesses in Johnson alive and thriving. They are our main employers. If we want to continue growing, we need to keep businesses growing by encouraging area towns to shop, eat, learn and play. There are ways to promote our town. I manage four bed and breakfasts and a day care. I see many, many out of town people year-round and they love Johnson. The ice rink was a huge hit this winter because it was lit up; a little thing like that made a difference. They mention it in their reviews. We need to find grants to help promote business. Giving local bed and breakfasts brochures to put in their rentals will do wonders for our growth. I’m sure other people have great ideas as well.

Third, I would like to see the trustees meet regularly with the selectboard and get this merger issue settled once and for all and get it out to the voters as soon as possible. It’s been held up long enough.

Utilities and a merger have been talked to death and are constantly being delayed. The people of Johnson are tired of the delays and roadblocks. It’s time to get all the nitty gritty facts and details about electric, sewer, roads, sidewalks out to the public and let them decide. Clearly there are problems, as we have seen in the past couple months, that need to be addressed. I am as confused as many people are by the delays of the vote.

Why do you believe you’re the best candidate for the village of Johnson board of trustees?

I am the best candidate because I love living in Johnson. It’s such a good feeling driving into the village after being away for any amount of time, from a day to a month. I have spent many, many hours at community events. I try to never miss an event in town, including selectboard and trustee meetings.

Tuesday Night Live and the Jubilee are my favorites. Pizza oven night is up there too. I’ve watched my kids, who are community minded, and their peers grow into adults and have kids of their own, some of whom are now Johnson voters. I have coached, taught and chaperoned them. I would love your vote so I can keep Johnson a great community to live, work, learn and play in.