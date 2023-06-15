Evelyn McAdoo

Lamoille Union student Evelyn McAdoo with athletic director Tim Messier.

 Courtesy photo

Lamoille Union High School junior Evelyn McAdoo was recently selected as one of five representatives to a national student leadership summit in Indianapolis this summer.

After attending the Vermont Principals Association with a handful of other Lamoille students last year, McAdoo applied to attend the national leadership convention organized by the Federation of State High School Associations.

