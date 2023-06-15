Lamoille Union High School junior Evelyn McAdoo was recently selected as one of five representatives to a national student leadership summit in Indianapolis this summer.
After attending the Vermont Principals Association with a handful of other Lamoille students last year, McAdoo applied to attend the national leadership convention organized by the Federation of State High School Associations.
McAdoo, a captain and pitcher on the high school’s softball team who was sidelined this season due to an injury, is also involved in the girls’ soccer and alpine skiing teams. Heading into her senior year, she’s following her interest in developing leadership skills that she can then share with her teammates and classmates.
That’s the hope of Tim Messier, the school’s athletic director, who described excitedly sharing the news when McAdoo was chosen in contrast to her quiet demeanor.
The conference in Indianapolis looks to help young leaders develop interpersonal communications skills, how to foster positive environments and achieve goals effectively.
Even at the regional conference, McAdoo said she began to develop skills that have helped her improve as a team member.
“I sort of get down on myself, and I learned that when I do that, it affects other people, and that if I control that a little bit more, it improves the team,” she said. “So this year, on our softball team, I’ve just worked on that a little bit. I haven’t been playing, just making sure everybody's comfortable.”
After taking up the leadership mantle on her teams next year, McAdoo plans to go on to college, where she hopes to explore a career in real estate and business, where the leadership insights she’s developing now will likely serve her well.
“I'm very proud of her for making the most of an opportunity,” Messier said. “I’m excited not only for her, but for what she can do to come back to enhance her coaches or teams or athletic director and our athletic department here at Lamoille.”
