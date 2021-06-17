For the Peoples Academy 2021 graduating class, it’s fitting that a year that was a trial by fire for the entire world ended in ceremonial flames.
Toward the end of the commencement ceremony, held Thursday, June 10, principal Phil Grant invited each graduating seniors to partake in a Peoples tradition of leaving their seats and bringing a flower to their parent or guardian. But before that, he had them bring up a piece of paper on which they had written a hope, a dream or an aspiration, and throw it onto a steadily burning flame — it was a flame the school had burning all year long, Grant said, “a real focal point” for the community to come together around.
“I wanted to make sure we had the opportunity to embrace this symbol of hope, of light, of our future, one last time,” Grant said. “Drop your piece of paper in there and send your dream and your ambition into the universe. Go for it.”
Grant thanked parents for their hard work for 17 or 18 years that happened to be capped by the hardest year of all. And, he thanked the staff and faculty.
“These people worked, oh my gosh, so far over the top so hard, sleepless, all year long,” Grant said. “You truly were really kind-hearted and inclusive this year. You helped lead with grace.”
It wasn’t easy, noted keynote speaker Marc Ducharme, a much-admired social studies teacher who taught at the school from 1985 until last year, retiring as the coronavirus prompted a pivot from normal teaching to remote learning. Ducharme, a longtime runner — running “from haters trying to steal my Todd Rundgren albums” — said it reminded him of the first time he attempted a marathon.
Despite his training, he found himself dropping out of the race at mile 16, sitting on a bench “with other fallen comrades” who had dropped out. Then, he had a moment of clarity: what if he never got another chance at a marathon?
“So, I left Dropout Row and jogged, limped, swore and hobbled for another 10 or so miles and finished the race,” he said. “The point is, your last two years of high school may or may not have mirrored your expectations, but they’re your years, your high school experience.”
Linden Osborne spoke on behalf of four, count ‘em, four, salutatorians — herself, Alyson Black, Gabriel Carlson and Anthony White — with something of a greatest hits of teacher interactions, like one who would “endearingly chuck a tennis ball at you” in the hallways, or another who worked with students to turn those hallways into vibrant art exhibits.
“Peoples Academy is full of staff and educators who make a conscious effort to connect with us on a daily basis. And for that we couldn’t be more appreciative,” Osborne said.
Valedictorian Olivia Owen spoke of the way Peoples Academy students come from incrementally larger pools of pupils — some of the seniors have been together since preschool; then they were joined by kids from the old graded school; and then the kids from Elmore would join the ranks, followed by middle schoolers from Wolcott and other towns with school choice.
“Over the years, our grade has shifted and changed, faced difficulties and made memorable experiences together. But it brought us to this moment,” Owen said.
And, what difficulties they faced. Owen said the pandemic taught her classmates not to take things for granted.
“March 17, 2020, was not the day we thought we’d say goodbye. I think if we knew that more people would have come to school that day,” Own said. “Hindsight is 20-20, though, and if there’s one thing this pandemic has taught me most, and I’m sure many of you can say the same, is to reach out and take what you want when you want it.”
