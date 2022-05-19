Three Lamoille County women — Saudia LaMont of Morrisville, Christy Liddy of Jeffersonville and Julia Rogers of Stowe — have graduated from Emerge Vermont’s 2022 training program.
The group recruits and trains Democratic women to run for local, state and federal office.
Program members received in-depth instruction in campaign strategy, communications, fundraising, field organizing and leadership. This year’s 26 graduates join a national network of over 5,000 Emerge alums in 27 states.
Three women in the class won election to their local governing boards on Town Meeting Day, and another was appointed. Up to 10 members of the class intend to file for candidacy in the August 2022 primary.
LaMont intends to run for the House seat being vacated by Rep. David Yacovone of Morristown.
