• 189 Burlington and South Burlington — Nightwork throughout the week for various construction activities. Motorists may encounter single-lane closures in the areas of operation.
• Stowe and Morristown — Construction activities along Vermont 100 in Stowe and Morristown continue for a roadway reclamation project. Motorists can expect alternating one-way traffic and delays, along with a roadway shift on Randolph Road near its intersection with Pucker Street.
• Underhill and Cambridge — Paving and shoulder work along Vermont 15, with general center-line rumble strip installation to occur later in the week. Motorists should expect delays with one-way alternating traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.