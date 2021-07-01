Father Joseph Ikegbunam, a Nigerian priest who has served the congregation of Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church in Stowe, is going home.
With the visa that brought him to the state expiring and Ikegbunam having declined to apply for an extension or a green card in the time allotted, the priest is reluctantly returning to Anambra State, the south-central region of the African country from which he hails.
He’s been in Vermont for nearly five years.
“Every day here I have enjoyed working in Vermont, especially because of the wonderful people around here,” Ikegbunam said. “It’s also peaceful and less violent here than you can ever think of in other parts of America. So the life you have is so beautiful. As I go, I will remember them always. My heart is here. Even as I leave, I will still continue to think about them, because of all the good things they’ve done for me.”
Ikegbunam praised his fellow pastor, Father Jon Schnobrich of the Most Holy Name of Jesus in Morrisville, for his leadership and fellowship during his stay in Lamoille County. The Nigerian priest came to the United States as a missionary in 2016, serving Holy Angels Parish and St. Mary’s Parish in St. Albans until 2019 when he came to Blessed Sacrament.
Though it’s a great contrast with his home country, Ikegbunam came to love Vermont and specifically Stowe for all it had to offer and particularly his ability to meet parishioners from around the world as they traveled to the area for its resorts and amenities. Not only did he come to love the taste of maple, he also became a fan of winter activities, as any Vermonter must.
“One thing I love here is the skiing. I tried to ski, I enjoy skiing. I also like during the fall time when the leaves change,” he said. “The beauty of the people around here, the visitors we have coming from all different parts of the states, sometimes even from outside the country. I have had the opportunity to meet a lot of people, even though we don’t have that close relationship because people just come in and leave the next day. You may not see them again, or maybe you see them after one year.”
While Ikegbunam will continue to work as a priest when he returns home to the Archdiocese of Onitsha, he is anxious not only about leaving Vermont, but returning to a landscape of uncertainty and ongoing violence in his home country.
“Almost every part of the country is being plagued by the menace of terrorists,” he said, referring to the terrorist group Boko Haram and other incidents of violence in the Anambra region. “They are causing chaos, killing people in different parts of the country. They used to do that in the northern part of Nigeria, but now they’ve spread themselves to almost every part of Nigeria and operate on a daily basis.”
Dozens of priests, and others studying for the priesthood, have been attacked and abducted over the past five years.
The Vatican News reported May 21 that “Father Alphonsus Bello, a parish priest in northern Nigeria was killed, while another priest, Father Joe Keke was kidnapped in an attack by armed bandits.”
Part of Ikegbunam’s plan is to take the solitude and splendor that helped him grow his faith in Vermont with him into an unknown future. He’s also spent his time writing poetry that he gives away to people both in America and Africa.
“I have more in my relationship with God ever since I came here because of the serenity of the environment. I could pray more. It has really helped me spiritually to be closer to God, to be more in love with my faith, because I’ve met many people who are spiritual here,” he said.
After a year back in Nigeria, Ikegbunam will be able to reapply to return to the United States on a religious worker visa. He’s also contemplating applying to attend school here, another avenue that would allow him back into the country.
“If he expresses an interest to want to return, we would stay in touch with him,” a representative of Bishop Christopher Coyne and the Diocese of Burlington said. “Of course, he’s going to stay in touch with parishioners whose lives he’s touched over the last five years. I’m sure that people will be staying very, very much in close contact with him.”
As for what the future holds, Ikegbunam is certain his faith will guide him.
“I’m going back to Africa to continue to touch lives because I’ve been touched by the people I’ve met. I wrote a prayer for them yesterday,” he said. “I told my bishop, I don’t know where I’m going to, but I know who I’m going with. The one thing I know is God is always there helping me to touch lives.”
