The Lamoille County State Attorney’s Office will present several law enforcement officers with awards on Monday, May 15, the beginning of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
The ceremony will be held outside at the Lamoille County Courthouse, or in the event of bad weather, inside the courthouse, at 4:30 p.m.
Those receiving awards include deputy Florian Delva, awarded by the state attorney’s office; deputy Heidi Patch-Stearns, from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department; senior patrol officer Lance Lamb, from the Morristown Police Department; Sgt. Brooke O’Steen, from the Stowe Police Department; and trooper Clay Knight, from the Vermont State Police.
An award for K-9 officer Kubo, retired, of the Morristown Police Department, will be awarded by the Lamoille County State Attorney’s Office.
