In the last summer of his life, Darrell Adams planted a garden.

He grew tomatoes, Swiss chard, butter lettuce and kale in a raised bed at the Morrisville Community Garden.

Adams was getting back to his roots, thought Dan McLaughlin, the garden manager, as he had spoken to him frequently of his childhood spent working on farms in Stowe, which he still recalled at 64 years old.

Through the cold nights and sometimes blisteringly hot days of that final July, Adams tended to his garden and sat by the tool shed, watching over ripening vegetables and towering sunflower stalks, not yet bloomed.

According to many who knew him — those who watched out for him in the final years of his life, old friends, family and his fellow veterans at the Morrisville VFW — Adams was an exceptionally kind, generous and intelligent person with a dry wit and thoughtful demeanor.

He was also, in the final years of his life, mostly homeless.

This was one of the results of his decades-long alcoholism, an addiction he developed early in his life that worsened over time. In his final year, he was disabled, with parts of both feet amputated following a bout of frostbite he contracted after being caught outside in a blizzard and that turned gangrenous. He also suffered severe back pain. Adams told McLaughlin and others he preferred alcohol to opiates when it came to pain management.

In his last summer, Adams was taken to Copley Hospital twice by Morristown police after registering a debilitatingly high blood-alcohol level. After one incident, he left the hospital in nothing but paper scrubs. When police caught up with him, he told them he was fine.

Despite his disease, he attracted a community of friends from different walks of life who were devoted to him, who said despite the drinking he never spoke an unkind word to anyone.

Final days

At the end of his life, Adams depended on a network made up of both professional and improvised care providers as he was pushed by police and Morristown officials between a series of inadequate shelters.

After spending most of the winter between Stowe hotels and a stay at the White River Junction VA Medical Center for an unspecified illness, he returned to the streets of Morrisville in March.

He was occasionally given shelter, when he would accept it, by Barbara Miller, a local street evangelist. But most of the spring and early summer he set up residence at the bus stop across from the Morrisville VFW hall.

When Miller didn’t bring him food from the grocery store or Meals on Wheels, Adams ate breakfast at the United Community Church of Morrisville or members of the VFW brought him food and water. Adams was also a voracious reader and spent most of his days at the bus stop, which provided some meager shelter from the elements, reading and staying out of the elements.

By July, repeated complaints from Rural Community Transport — though Miller claimed Adams tried not to disturb anyone — prompted police to cite him on multiple occasions for trespassing and pushed him out of the bus stop.

He then took up residence at the community garden in Oxbow Park, where another community member who looked after him named Donna said he watched over the garden and prevented thieves from stealing food out of the plots while looking after his own raised bed.

Spending his days at Oxbow allowed Adams some temporary stability but kept him out in the sun during the hottest days of summer. During the heatwave toward the end of the month, Donna believed he suffered from an unconfirmed heatstroke. Miller said he looked unwell and would only eat ice cream and macaroni salad if he ate anything at all.

Just days before his death, Morristown administrator Eric Dodge asked Adams to leave Oxbow Park after receiving “several complaints and concerns” about public intoxication, his sleeping in the garden tool shed and some gardeners’ fear of him, citing publicly posted policy that forbids camping in the park and open alcohol containers.

Dodge said Adams was polite, understanding and left the park with no trouble.

On the afternoon of Aug. 2, Adams walked into the VFW for the last time and asked only for a glass of water. He was greeted by his burly, silver-haired friend Bart Lamb, who asked him how he was doing.

“Jeez, could you give me a new pair of feet?” Adams asked.

“Only the man upstairs can give you that,” Lamb responded before Adams lowered his head and collapsed in his arms.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he soon died, finally worn down by all the heavy drinking, and the many days and nights he spent outside.

Stowe’s son

Adams was born and raised in Stowe, on a section of land on Weeks Hill Road that had formerly been his grandmother’s hilltop farm before it was sectioned off into homesteads, all owned by members of his family.

It was during his early years in the 1960s and 1970s where he developed a love of farming, milking cows and haying, often working at the Percy farm next door.

His sister, Kristy Adams Alfieri, described her brother from a young age as being introverted and easy going, with his nose always in a book.

Adams joined the U.S. Navy after graduating high school where he worked on submarines doing electrical and engine maintenance. Miller said he would tell her stories of his time on the submarines, where the men slept in shifts and the crews would disappear into the depths of the ocean with limited outside contact for months at a time.

Like his father Robert, who died in 2021, Adams volunteered with the Stowe Fire Department, and also served as a special police officer, a position to which he was appointed in 1981.

Adams was a master of all things electrical. Lamb described him as an expert in low-voltage refrigeration, a knowledgebase he developed during his time in the Navy. When he occasionally stayed with Dave Smith, a bartender at the former Backyard Café where Adams was a regular, he not only worked on his home’s electric infrastructure but the plumbing as well.

“He could just look at something and figure it out, and he could really fix anything,” Alfieri said.

In 1984, Adams took over an appliance business, servicing the refrigeration needs of restaurants and hospitality businesses up and down the Mountain Road. He married and had two kids. But he began to burn the candle at both ends, Smith said, working long days before saddling back up at the Backyard in the evening.

Alfieri believes it was the sudden death of their mother Georgia from massive heart attack in 1987, with whom Adams was particularly close, that initiated his descent.

“I think he probably didn’t know what to do with this grief, how to handle it, and was probably a bit depressed, so he chose the path of self-medication,” she said.

She also recognizes it as part of a cultural problem, a pervasive and permissive attitude toward alcohol abuse in her and her brother’s generation that started at a young age, citing the classmates she’s lost to the disease.

Alfieri and her late husband provided Adams housing in the early 1990s and tried to help him with his addiction. In 1997, he was arrested for stealing $900 from the Sunset Grille, where he had once been employed, and served time in prison. Alfieri transported him to and from the state-mandated counseling after he got out.

Adams spent the final two decades of his life relying on the kindness of friends like Smith to occasionally house him, or Miller who would care for him, and the services offered by Veterans Affairs.

Though some bars where he was a longtime regular eventually cut him off, his friends and the bartenders at the VFW hall accepted him as he was: a man whose life was dictated by his addiction but who was also an aging, disabled veteran, deserving of all the compassion and care they could provide.

According to Theresa Darling, a bartender at the VFW hall, he was constantly trying to tip her at the bar despite his living situation.

After his death, the Morrisville VFW made him an honorary lifetime member and put his name on the letterboard on the wall.

Alfieri and her family would like to remember Adams as he was before his demons took hold. A service will be held to honor him at Riverside Cemetery in Stowe at 10 a.m., Sept. 10.

Saving Adams

In the wake of his death, the question lingers: Could it have been prevented?

From those who take a dismissive, demeaning attitude toward those living on the street, Alfieri wants greater recognition that homelessness is a problem that can affect anyone.

“You have to realize they’re real people with real problems, and sometimes they just can’t get out of their own way, for whatever reason. There’s no social boundary (for who can become homeless) and I think it makes you look differently at people who you see that are in this situation,” she said.

For those who tried to help him toward the end of his life, they say the way Adams was forced from the bus stop, which provided some shelter, and criminalized for living on the street instead of being provided help was unjust.

“This is not right. This man is a veteran, he’s homeless and he can’t even sit at the bus stop?” Miller said.

Several people interviewed for this story characterized Adams as being “homeless by choice,” resigned to the life he was sentenced to by his own alcoholism. But to Kim Anetsberger, director of Lamoille Community House, this can often be a way to avoid confronting the essential problems of homelessness in communities.

“From the outside looking in, sometimes it may seem as if some people are choosing to live outdoors or without a stable home, but a lot of the people we might associate with making that ‘choice’ are choosing from slim options, if any,” she wrote in an email.

“It’s not so much of a choice if no other safe options exist. Those who truly choose this lifestyle are usually people we don’t see in our systems, they have the supplies, the means and the health to actually camp and live as nomads.”

Though his affliction kept him from being able to maintain stable housing, Adams never stopped seeking it. On multiple occasions, Miller attempted to help him access hotels and apartments, but his homelessness itself presented many logistical issues in the application process. Still, Miller helped him send in an application for an apartment just a week before his death.

The community house maintains a seasonal shelter that has been open year-round during the pandemic and doesn’t turn away those afflicted by addiction or substance issues. Still, because of these issues or mental health issues, some will avoid the shelters for a variety of reasons.

Donna, his friend from the community garden, said she believed if Adams had somewhere to stay cool during the July heat wave he may not have died.

Anetsberger wants to see more services like this as well.

“There is a severe lack of options for people to access safe spaces to stay cool, fed and engaged,” Anetsberger said. “Cooling shelters would be wonderful. Public showers would be even better.”

But to her, there is only one true solution to homelessness, and that’s housing, coupled with policies that provide shelter regardless of a person’s afflictions and doesn’t put up barriers, like a Veterans Affairs requirement that only provides housing to people who are sober.

“We need to create enough housing, and then we need to have a true housing first approach,” Anetsberger said. “Having a housing first model would mean that people like Darrell might be alive today. It would mean that he would be given a place to live regardless of his ability or desire to engage in services. It would mean that he would have somewhere to be on extremely hot days and in the bitter cold of winter.”