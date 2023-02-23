The stained-glass windows in the Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick will shine anew, thanks to a state grant.
The project was among 20 grant recipients announced for municipalities and non-profit organizations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 9F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:48 pm
The stained-glass windows in the Jeudevine Memorial Library in Hardwick will shine anew, thanks to a state grant.
The project was among 20 grant recipients announced for municipalities and non-profit organizations.
“The stained-glass windows on the south side of the building have been buckling inward and in need of restoration for many years,” said Jodi Lew-Smith, chair of the Jeudevine board of trustees.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the grants from the Vermont Division for Historic Preservation and the Vermont Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. The grants totaled $321,363 and will leverage more than $1 million in restoration and rehabilitation efforts, supporting about 40 preservation construction jobs.
“Investing in the preservation of Vermont’s history strengthens our communities and the character of our state,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Just as importantly, we are putting people to work restoring our past and creating new opportunities for the next generation of Vermonters.”
The Division for Historic Preservation administers the state-funded, one-to-one matching grants. They are up to $20,000 for the rehabilitation of civic and community resources in Vermont’s downtowns, villages and rural communities.
Lew-Smith said the Jeudevine stained glass restoration work will be part of this summer’s larger construction project. That work will expand the library to have youth reading rooms and community space.
For more information, call 802-472-5948 or email jeudevinelibrary@hardwickvt.gov.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.