At 22, representative-elect Lucy Boyden will enter the Statehouse in January as the youngest among a congress filled with a bevy of fresh-faced newcomers.
Although she showed an interest in politics from an early age, the path to the Legislature for the Democrat now representing Waterville and Cambridge was never preordained, but rather the result of happenstance and a willingness to test her mettle against the scrutiny of electoral politics.
Sitting in the sunlit kitchen of the farmhouse her family, a set of prominent multi-generational Cambridge farmers, has long called home, Boyden was eager to discuss her freshman orientation in Montpelier and came equipped with printed handouts detailing studies around the “ambition gap” that persists between men and women when it comes to seeking higher office.
With two blue orbs for eyes that shine out from a shroud of blonde curls, Boyden presents a formal posture but not an inflexible one. Walking the grounds of her family’s cattle farm in Chelsea boots, she was well informed and game to discuss any political issue, but careful not to prematurely commit to any course of action.
The ambition gap studies were a reminder that young women becoming political leaders in a state whose residents’ median age is over 40 is remarkable, and even though her predecessor, Lucy Rogers, was 23 when elected, this is still exceptional in a political landscape that continues to favor older men.
Boyden was a guest of Rogers at a State of the State address during her tenure. When she decided to step down after two terms in the Lamoille-3 district, she paid Boyden a courtesy call to let her know but didn’t ask her directly to take her place.
With the seat up for grabs, any assumption that Boyden could take it unopposed was dashed by the candidacy of the Republican-Libertarian Rebecca Pitre of Waterville.
At the end of the day, Boyden won the seat handily, 1,470-623, by knocking on nearly every door in Waterville and over two thirds of them in Cambridge, and convincing some voters that, despite her youth, her political party or their political indifference, they should vote for her. Others embraced her campaign enthusiastically.
“My favorite part of the campaign was definitely knocking on doors and connecting with voters one-on-one,” Boyden said. “Something I heard from our community over and over and over again while knocking on doors was how excited and energized they were to have a young woman entering politics and willing to represent our community.”
Early education
Despite the family’s farming tradition, Boyden said she never felt pressured by their father, Mark Boyden, to take over the family farm.
Instead, she and her two sisters were encouraged to develop and pursue their own interests. While she showed the most interest in farm life among her sisters, particularly horse rearing, she followed another shared interest with her father: politics.
It was Mark who nudged Lucy to consider joining the legislative page program, an annual cohort of eighth graders across the state that come to Montpelier to become administrative aides for lawmakers, an experience Lucy credited as a life-changing introduction to procedure and policy.
“My dad, he would some days pull us out of school, from a very young age, if he was headed to the Statehouse to either sit in on committees or testify,” Lucy said. “So, I was always very involved, and politics was always a conversation.”
Mark, who sits on the Cambridge Development Review Board, said he was approached on two separate occasions to run for state office and turned it down both times to focus on his cattle operation. Though he introduced her to the page program, much of Lucy’s political development, and ultimately, her decision to run were all up to her.
While politics was always up for discussion in the Boyden household, there was also always room for disagreement. Mark is a Republican in Vermont’s classical tradition à la Gov. Phil Scott, and the family hosted Republican fundraisers at the farm over the years.
Lucy has positioned herself as a moderate Democrat.
“We’ve taught the political issues for years, but I’ve never tried to rip out her throat or anybody else’s or thought that they had to agree with me,” Mark said. “I think this world needs to be a lot more respectful of everybody’s opinions.”
Both Lucy Boyden and Rogers attended Lamoille Union High School in the same decade, though they were just far enough apart in age that their paths never crossed. It was there that Boyden continued to develop her own political sensibilities as a leader in both a newly formed environmental club, and the Youth and Adults Transforming Schools Together club.
“I think my most enduring memory of Lucy that really stands out when I think about her time here at Lamoille was how much of a self-starter she was,” said Latin teacher Pat LaClair, who was an advisor for both clubs.
While some students may have had grand ideas, many struggled with follow through, LaClair said, but Boyden led from start to finish. It was her idea to reduce paper use as the school transitioned to using digital devices, early evidence that the environment and climate change have long been among her policy concerns.
Boyden encountered another formative political moment in high school: a 2016 rally for former Republican President Donald Trump in Burlington ahead of his surprise election later that year.
“When Trump came into the picture with everything in politics, it created a large division with people,” Boyden said. “As someone who is very much more sort of toward the middle, I was very discouraged by that divisiveness. It almost inspired me to think of politics differently, more about, ‘How can we all collaborate for the better for people?’”
After graduation, Boyden attended Roger Williams University, a private college in Rhode Island. Though she started out studying political science, she eventually switched her major to marketing after deciding she didn’t want to go law school, which seemed to be the end goal for many of her peers studying politics.
After receiving her degree, she returned home and worked a remote job in health care marketing, but she still found she had some political lessons left to learn from her dad.
When Mark Boyden came under fire for the spreading of septic waste as a form of manure on his fields in the summer of 2021, he eventually conceded to public concern raised around the practice despite the state’s stringent testing and approval of the manure’s safety.
“It definitely gave me a taste of community involvement,” Lucy Boyden said. “Even if it’s your land, what you do also has a direct effect on your neighbors and the greater community.”
Youth movement
While Rogers never faced any public comments arguing that her youth made her unqualified for higher office, Boyden’s age became the subject of social media discussions between her supporters and detractors.
Pitre, 61, began running advertisements in the News & Citizen in October accusing Boyden of being too inexperienced and too unfamiliar with the responsibilities facing Vermont families to represent them in Montpelier, making it a central issue in the later stage of the campaign.
Though Boyden never publicly commented on the issue prior to the election, Rogers wrote a blistering letter to the editor that denounced Pitre’s attacks as “ageist.”
Pitre later attempted to qualify her claims on social media and said that her criticisms were based on Boyden’s lack of experience, not her age, and that if Boyden had served in the military instead of going to college, she would be better qualified to represent others.
When potential voters asked what qualified Boyden to run for office despite her youth, she pointed to her own experience.
“I emphasized my political involvement, and understanding the process of everything,” Boyden said. “I’m also very lucky to be a part of a family where we’ve always talked about hardship, and there were always kitchen table conversations about what was going on in the more adult world.”
Another former representative from Cambridge who also took the seat at the age of 23 remained curiously silent throughout the campaign. Though Sen. Richard Westman is a Republican, he never endorsed Pitre, but he also never spoke out in support of Lucy Boyden, though he’s known her all her life, and Boyden never asked him to.
As two families with deep roots in the community, it’s perhaps unavoidable that the two names would be so deeply intertwined. The families go back several generations and still often see each other around the holidays. The older generation of Boydens contributed to all of Westman’s campaigns from the first time he was elected in 1982.
But when she decided to run, Westman stayed out of it, out of respect for his party and for Boyden, to allow her to run a campaign on her own terms.
Just this week, Westman said he caught an earful from a Waterville resident upset that he didn’t publicly endorse Pitre.
Now that the electoral dust has settled, Westman said he’s looking forward to getting to work.
“At this point, it becomes time to govern, and we live in a small county, going beyond Cambridge and Waterville, and because we come from a small place, we have to do things that work for the county,” he said.
