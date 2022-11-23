A series of legislative breakfasts will be held in Lamoille County for the 2023 legislative session.
The events, sponsored by Lamoille Chamber of Commerce and Lamoille Economic Development Corporation, offer county residents the opportunity to hear about the issues their representatives are working on in the Statehouse, while offering attendees the chance to ask questions about legislation.
The events are spread through the county, including Hyde Park in January, Stowe in February, Johnson in March and Jeffersonville in April.
The first legislative breakfast, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Hyde Park, occurs the day before the 2023 General Assembly convenes in Montpelier, providing an opportunity to hear what’s in store for the upcoming session and how local representatives feel about the issues.
The series of breakfasts continue with Monday, Feb. 6, in Stowe, Monday, March 13, in Johnson, and Monday, April 3, in Jeffersonville. Each event begins with a light breakfast and coffee from local restaurants, followed by a short briefing by the legislators and an audience Q&A. Each event runs from 8-9:30 a.m.
“We have set the bar high, planning four legislative breakfasts for this session,” Lamoille Economic Development Corporation and Lamoille Chamber of Commerce executive director Patrick Ripley said, “We hope to see democracy in action by creating a space for engaging community dialogue and participation.”
Registration is online at lamoilleeconomy.org/breakfast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.