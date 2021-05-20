Last Tuesday, Stowe decisively decided to divorce itself from the Lamoille South Unified Union school district in a landslide vote.
Now, questions over whether Stowe’s departure is even allowed under the current law that loomed prior to the vote have only intensified, and no one seems to know exactly what happens next.
The debate hinges on Section 724 of Title 16, concerning the withdrawal from or dissolution of a unified union school district. The Vermont Agency of Education does not believe the language in the section allows for a merged school district that was forced to merge — as in the case of the Lamoille South district — has the power to dissolve itself.
The agency stands by its position outlined in a letter to Stowe Selectboard chair Billy Adams in April, where general counsel Emily Simmons made it clear that a lack of clarity in the Legislature’s intention when writing the law prohibited Stowe from pursuing dissolution.
The state education agency also expressed concern that dissolving a unified school district just a year after a multi-year process brought it together would be overly disruptive to the functioning of the district.
But Stowe voted decisively to leave the district and the town’s legal counsel is backing them up. In a March letter to the Stowe town manager Charles Safford, Dina Atwood of Stitzel, Page and Fletcher interpreted the school consolidation law as allowing voter-approved withdrawals from a district that was forced to merge. Atwood concluded that no part of the law would stop the vote from being legally valid and she asserted the State Board of Education would likely support it.
While the state treats the Legislature’s intention as somewhat opaque, Stowe’s Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann — a firm supporter of Stowe’s right to leave the school district — believes the intention is clear. According to her, the Legislature would have included specific language prohibiting districts from dissolving in this circumstance if they had wanted to do so.
She pointed to the articles of agreement approved by Lamoille South Unified Union district voters as proof that the district’s dissolution was allowed by the town’s voters. Scheuermann sees the agency’s focus on the literal language of Section 14, concerning whether the district voted itself into being or was forced to merge, as a moot point since voters in the towns involved in the district technically voted to approve articles of agreement after the merger was forced upon them.
“We were not a merged district until the voters of the new district actually voted to support this and voted for this. So we did, in fact, vote to form this union,” Scheuermann said. “Had they not intended the dissolution of forming districts, then it wouldn’t have been included. I think it’s clear, we have both the authority and the ability to dissolve our merger.”
Morristown officials are consulting legal counsel as well and running aground on the same gray area around legality as everyone else. Town authorities are contemplating holding a vote around the issue, but can’t schedule it until they’re certain it’s legal to do so.
According to Bob Beeman, Morristown Selectboard chair, town clerk Sara Haskins has been in conversation with multiple state resources trying to find clarity on the issue.
The Vermont Board of Education is the ruling body that will likely have the final say in the matter and Morristown expects a decision fairly soon, according to Beeman. If it’s deemed legal, the town will schedule an election to vote to approve or deny Stowe’s decision.
The vote would likely come in early August, Beeman said.
“Was it legal for them to unmerge? Is it legal for us to vote to approve it or disapprove it? We actually don’t know that. Sarah’s the one who’s trying to find all this stuff out, and she really hasn’t gotten any answer. It’s kind of uncharted territory, and it’s one of those things that hasn't really happened before. No one seems to know the answer,” Beeman said.
Both Elmore and Morristown, as partner municipalities with Stowe in the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, have the power to nullify Stowe’s vote. But all this first depends on the state deciding whether Stowe even has the power to secede.
In the meantime, district administrators and the school board are looking to focus on finishing the school year while the state and potentially the voters make the final decision concerning the district’s future.
“The vote is the first step in an uncharted, multi-step process,” Lamoille South Unified Union Superintendent Tracey Wrend said. “Regardless of the eventual outcome, the administrators, teachers and staff of Lamoille South will remain focused and committed to providing a world-class education to every single one of our students in all of our communities — especially in this critical time of recovery.”
Added David Bickford, chair of the Lamoille South Unified Union school board: “The next step, as far as I know, is up to the municipal government to petition the other two municipal governments to hold a vote. In the meantime, we’re going to be focused on what it takes to successfully conclude the school year and to plan for the opening of school in the fall. We have a new superintendent coming on, we have a new principal starting at Stowe High School. So we’re going to be focused on those things we have control over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.