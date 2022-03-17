The village of Jeffersonville is set to receive $560,000 to make improvements to its water infrastructure.
The money comes from the U.S. Senate’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill in which Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy secured $167 million for Vermont projects. The senator is chairman of the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.
The funding will be used primarily to procure a secondary water source for the village. The Lamoille County Planning Commission will be assisted in the effort by deputy director Seth Jensen, according to village officials.
The funds for the village in Cambridge were the result of a grant application filed last year by former Jeffersonville board of trustees chair Terry Shaw. Its implementation will be overseen by the current chair, Nate Mascolino, and the rest of the board.
The state has placed a limit on expanding the number of buildings that can be hooked up to village water under current capacity limits. Finding another water source will allow the village to accommodate further growth at a time when housing in the town of Cambridge and the state is limited and in high demand.
The village is also planning to undergo a project this summer to increase the pressure capacity that neighborhoods along Jeff Heights Road and Pleasant Valley Road to ensure the fire department has enough water to fight fires.
Meters and meter readers throughout the village are also in the process of being systematically replaced and updated.
Boil notice
The village of Jeffersonville was also under a precautionary boil notice during the first half of this week after a water line leak.
This follows another mysterious leak that the village investigated in late January. Mascolino characterized both as minor and simply part of the routine maintenance of the water infrastructure. The federal funds will not fund any repairs to this system.
The town of Cambridge’s other village, the village of Cambridge, was also under a precautionary boil notice last month after a water leak in its pipes, making this the second boil notice experienced by the Cambridge villages in two months.
