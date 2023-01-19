Hyde Park village has settled with Lamoille County over a lawsuit that alleged the village had saddled the county with unfair water and wastewater charges.
The higher fees came after the municipality took out a multi-million-dollar bond to pay for state-mandated infrastructure improvements.
The settlement mandates the reduction of the amount buildings owned by the county within the village of Hyde Park — the courthouse, Hyde Park Elementary School, the sheriff’s department and the town of Hyde Park’s fire department — must pay in water and wastewater fees by nearly a third, shifting the cost across other utility customers within the village.
The county, represented by side judges Joel Page and Madeline Motta, filed the initial lawsuit last March and their lawyer had confirmed the parties entered mediation in October.
Page is retiring at the end of the month, after deciding not to run for reelection.
A report, based on analysis conducted by a financial consulting firm, was offered alongside the lawsuit as proof that the village was attempting to “shield the in-village residential users from the significantly increased costs associated with the required water and wastewater improvements,” according to the county, and pass them on to taxpayers throughout the rest of the county.
The village sent its general manager Carol Robertson to deny the claim and assert that village residents didn’t benefit from the bond and the rate change was an attempt to place the highest burden on the institutions that stood to benefit the most from the improvements.
The settlement was reached Jan. 11 and signed by Village Board of Trustees chair Riki French.
In a statement, Page and Motta said settlement was a “reasonable compromise” and they were “pleased to have the matter resolved.”
Coming to terms
After village residents approved the borrowing of $4.9 million in 2019, the village enacted a new monthly water and wastewater rate structure that shouldered county-owned buildings with a $1,418 per month base charge for water, a 9,350 percent increase from the previous $15 flat fee.
Single or two-family residential homes, meanwhile, only saw their monthly charges rise slightly to $20 a month.
Page had said the charges were set to cost the county $55,000 a year.
Following the settlement, the county’s monthly water fee will be decreased by 31 percent, from $1,418 to $1,034 per month for water and from $908 to $625 per month for wastewater. Both fees are subject to 3 percent annual increases beginning in March.
The village still has a bond to repay, so it had to make up the amount by spreading out the costs among its other customers.
A revised water and wastewater fee schedule included in the settlement showed that most residential users will see monthly fees rise from $20 to $27, while fees for multi-family apartment buildings will go from $72 to $97, with a similar increase in monthly wastewater costs.
The charge for each additional 1,000 gallons used will be set at about $7 for all village water and wastewater customers.
Monthly fees will also be subject to a 3 percent annual increase, which is the locked-in until the bonds are fully paid in 2050.
The lawsuit stipulated that, if the village must take out any more money for water or wastewater investment, “cost allocation to repay new debt will be determined as allowed by law” and the village will be required to mail every affected resident to alert them that an “upcoming meeting may affect user’s [sic] utility bills.”
On the hook
In July, Hyde Park village trustees began charging a lawsuit defense fee to county owned buildings, forcing them to cough up an additional 11 percent, or $688, on top of their usual water bill.
Per the terms of the settlement, the county is still on the hook for this fee. Once the full scope of legal costs is determined, the village will tell the court how much time it will take to recoup the costs at that monthly rate and alert the court when the costs are fully paid back.
While the lawsuit may have ultimately defrayed some of the cost and set limits on how much the monthly water fees are allowed to increase in Hyde Park village, all 10 towns of Lamoille County will be required to contribute more toward higher county expenses.
Stowe foots a little over half the county’s overall budget and contributed $286,000 in fiscal year 2023, an increase of $26,000 from the previous year. How the changes affected by the settlement will affect the county’s overall expenses remains to be seen.
