Monthly legislative meeting

These monthly legislative meetings, sponsored by the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation, often end up having an underlying theme to them. This one was about how to continue funding things when the federal funding dries up. 

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman Monday said when lawmakers at the beginning of the session received their projected revenue packets, one of them contained a picture of Wile E. Coyote in his classic cartoon conundrum, having just run off the edge of a cliff without even knowing it yet.

That’s one potential future for Vermont when all that money provided by the federal government as coronavirus relief funds runs out. That includes the federal stimulus checks that individuals were mailed during the height of the pandemic.

