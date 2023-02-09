A panel of local lawmakers were put on the hot seat Monday when asked about their support for the Affordable Heat Act, a bill in progress that some say is just a differently dressed version of the clean heat standard that was vetoed last year.
Patrick Ripley, executive director of the Lamoille Economic Development Corporation — which hosts the monthly legislative panels, held Monday morning in Stowe’s Akeley Memorial Building — did not mince words when posing the question to the seven legislators in attendance.
“While there’s some debate about these figures, and what the upfront costs will actually amount to, it does appear clear there’ll be a significant cost to consumers as fuel dealers and business owners pass along these increases to customers,” Ripley said. “With fuel prices already high and the upfront price tag on the clean standard proving costly, do you support the Affordable Heat Act as it is today?”
Washington County Sen. Andrew Perchlik, D-Marshfield, said he supports the law because, basically, something has to be done. He said he’s been working on energy and heating system issues for almost seven years and every few years when heating fuel prices go up, everyone panics but “we don’t really do anything about it.”
“I think it’s important that we do it because fossil fuels are not helping Vermont. They’re not cheap, and they’re not local, and they’re polluting,” he said. “We do have local options and we can switch more to our own produced local renewable energy.”
He pointed to the state’s “beautiful supply of wood” as an example.
Rep. Jed Lipsky, I-Stowe, a life-long forester who is part of the House Committee on Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry, said while lawmakers are keen to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he’s not sure how it will be paid for and how folks will acquire “replacement energy,” pointing out that many people still have oil burners and have limited incomes to upgrade to things like heat pumps.
“Until the numbers and a real cost plan come in, how it impacts all the businesses and families, particularly those most vulnerable in our community and state, I am reticent to say I’m all-in, because nobody has the real numbers or the real costs,” Lipsky said.
Lamoille County Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, also said he needs to see the numbers before he votes on the legislation. He said the state Public Utilities Commission ought to review the bill and send it back to the Legislature with recommendations and allow lawmakers to vote again.
“If there isn’t a bringing-back of the proposal so there is a second vote in the Legislature, I’m not inclined to support it, because I think it’s important that we truly understand what the cost is,” Westman said.
Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester, whose environment and energy canvassing committee crafted the failed Clean Heat Standard legislation — it was vetoed last session and the Democrat-centric House couldn’t muster the votes for a veto override — said he is “extremely disturbed by the misinformation” presented by Agency of Natural Resources secretary Julie Moore. He said Moore tied increased energy costs to the legislation.
“Energy prices, particularly fossil fuel prices, are subject to market forces internationally, and that is what is going to be driving the cost, not this bill,” Patt said. “What this bill does is it allows and encourages both individual Vermonters and businesses that use energy, as well as those in the energy business to — over time, not all at once — change their business model and how they use energy and where they get energy from, when the opportunity arises.”
