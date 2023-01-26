Kate Donnally, a legislator representing Lamoille County’s largest contiguous House district, has resigned three weeks into the new legislative session.

Donnally said this week that the job had become “an impossible juggling act” that asks lawmakers to sacrifice much “with little regard to the mental, emotional, and familial toll” it takes on them.

Donnally, D-Hyde Park, was first elected in 2020 and spent one full term serving the towns of Belvidere, Hyde Park, Johnson and Wolcott. She received the most votes among four candidates for the two-member Lamoille-2 House district in the 2022 elections.

Donnally is a member of the House Committee on Judiciary. Her successor in the General Assembly will be appointed by Gov. Phil Scott.

According to Donnally, in what will end up being her final legislative column for the News & Citizen, the Lamoille County Democratic party will convene and forward three names to the Republican governor to choose.

Although it is customary for governors filling a vacancy to appoint someone from the same party as the previous seat holder, it is also normal for the other party to provide its own alternate candidates.

“I have contacted Lamoille County Republican Committee members, and others active in the county party, to make them aware of the situation and to seek their input,” Tom McLinden, chair of the Lamoille County Republicans, said in an email Tuesday. “We plan on making a recommendation for the governor’s consideration in a timely fashion.”

Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott, has been Donnally’s seat mate in the Lamoille-2 district the past two-plus years.

“She’s really a good person, and I’m sorry to see her go,” Noyes said this week. “It’s not only your district mate, but a colleague who is representing the folks in your community.”

Noyes said the Legislature is a tough place to work, and despite only being in session from January to mid-May, the duties extend far beyond that. He said he’s concerned because someone coming in mid-session — even if it’s only a few weeks in — will have to quickly get up to speed on the issues.

“You don’t learn this stuff overnight,” he said. “It’s also year-round work, in order to really understand the issues that affect our communities.”

Donnally said, on the one hand, being a lawmaker afforded her the opportunity to bring multiple aspects of her personality to bear. On the other hand, it proved to be too much.

“I have finally come to the painful conclusion that such a balance simply does not exist,” Donnally writes. “It ultimately became a choice between the Legislature and my life as I know it. I did not run for office to escape or abandon my life and family. I have no intention of doing that now. And so, it’s time to go.”