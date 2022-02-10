Laura Streets

Age: 62
Day job: Owner, LLSevents llc, event and digital marketing company, semi-retired.
Other boards: Morristown Development Review Board, which I will vacate if elected; Vermont Farmers Market Association Board.
• What are the three most important issues facing Morristown?
Managing growth to preserve our quality of life and the historic ambiance of the village. We need a comprehensive evaluation process to determine how to manage the growth and development to protect village residents and historic buildings while building a vibrant community. Second, reactionary closed-door governing. We need to be proactive in addressing concerns and issues and eliminating potential conflicts. Focus on developing collaborative alliances with neighboring communities, commissions, councils. Encourage open participation in the governing process. Third, economic stability for residents and business. I would like to see a focus on supporting our businesses. Vibrant, thriving businesses will attract new businesses and create jobs. Promote affordable housing for all and make investments in our children’s future with further development in Morristown recreation and Morristown Centennial Library.
• In recent months, Morristown residents have scrutinized the town for the rapid rate of development. Is the current pace of development appropriate?
New development is inevitable. Many folks want to move here for the same reasons we live here. I have concerns over the increasing sense of urgency to solve the housing crisis. There is talk about the value of tax dollars of new development in the town’s grand list. So how do we manage growth and maintain our quality of life and preserve the historical ambiance of the village? We need to take a thoughtful, long-term strategic and sustainable approach. We need collaborative efforts and open communication between the selectboard, village trustees, development review board and planning council, and all town service providers, in addition to input from our residents so that we are all working toward a common goal.
• After some discussion, the selectboard has decided to continue with a town administrator form of government instead of moving to a town manager style, noting that the current model keeps the board more responsible for the decisions in how the town operates. Do you agree with this?
Selectboard members have raised concerns about losing power. I find this a defensive reaction and villainizing of town managers. As a town grows, governing becomes more complex, and liability increases. Just as we hired a zoning administrator, a town manager is another professional with education, expertise and legal accountability in governing who works with, not against, the selectboard to become more efficient, fiscally responsible and effective. An impartial professional would not be a bad thing. We should anticipate that hiring a town manager might be the best course of action for Morristown in the future.
• In recent selectboard meetings, there has been some self-reflection on whether town government is transparent and participatory enough for everyday residents. What are your thoughts on this?
Having attended many town plan meetings, I have been very disheartened by the tense atmosphere generated in these meetings. When residents raised concerns or questions, they were often met with disdain and impatience and never really answered or addressed, creating further frustration with the attendees. Not having an informative discussion with attendees instills distrust in the decisions generated by the selectboard. All decisions or discussions require data and facts for support. In the future, I hope that we can have a selectboard that is more forthcoming and transparent with processes and more inclusive for residents.
• Do you think Morristown and Morrisville should merge their governments and do away with the village trustees structure?
Early in the town plan review process, any mention of merging governing bodies, Morristown acquiring Morrisville Water & Light, or considering a digester were struck from the document, eliminating any potential for further discussion or consideration. These were initially requested by town and village residents but struck by elected officials. I have expressed my disappointment and appealed to the boards regarding eliminating these topics. My argument is that this is a visionary document for the future 10 years. While they may not be viable options currently, we should not eliminate any discussion in the future. I think the Green River Reservoir is a perfect example that we do not know what the future holds, and we should keep our options open. For now, with two governing bodies, we need cooperation and equitability among all elected officials to effectively serve our residents.
