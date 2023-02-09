Joel Page retires

Joel Page, the former Lamoille County state’s attorney and assistant judge hung up his robe Feb. 1, marking 41 years of working day in and day out at the county courthouse in Hyde Park village.

Joel Page has left the building, one that he helped spruce up after a century of operation.

The former Lamoille County state’s attorney and assistant judge hung up his robe Feb. 1, marking 41 years of working day in and day out at the county courthouse in Hyde Park village.

As of June 2016, Joel Page had been Lamoille County’s chief prosecutor for 32 years, and argued strongly for the wholesale renovations at the Lamoille County Courthouse in Hyde Park; the courthouse was closed for months during construction, and moved into temporary quarters at a Morrisville motel.
An exterior wall of the Lamoille County Courthouse in Hyde Park, complete with barred window, becomes an interior wall of a new office area as courthouse renovation work continues in December 2015. Joel Page, one of the county’s side judges, looks over the project.
In 2019, Assistant Judge Joel Page swears in Lamoille County Sheriff Roger Marcoux.

