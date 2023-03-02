$10.5 million budget

A small group of people stand at the corner of Main and Portland streets in downtown Morrisville during Monday’s evening commute to protest the town’s proposed $10.5 million budget. Among them are selectboard candidates Travis Sabataso, left, and Laura Streets, next to him.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

As Morristown keeps with the recent pandemic-era trend of conducting its annual business solely by Australian ballot, Monday’s informational meeting took on the feeling of an in-person gathering, with residents doing as much opining as inquiring about the 37-article annual meeting ballot.

And, as has been evident over most of the past two months, folks had plenty to say about the roughly $10.5 million in proposed spending for the next fiscal year, an increase of 30 percent over the current year.

