As Morristown keeps with the recent pandemic-era trend of conducting its annual business solely by Australian ballot, Monday’s informational meeting took on the feeling of an in-person gathering, with residents doing as much opining as inquiring about the 37-article annual meeting ballot.
And, as has been evident over most of the past two months, folks had plenty to say about the roughly $10.5 million in proposed spending for the next fiscal year, an increase of 30 percent over the current year.
Dave Campbell, a 75-year-old who said he’s lived in Morristown all but four years of his life, called an across-the-board 8 salary increase “a hefty raise,” especially since there are more than 40 full-time employees on the payroll.
“How do you think retired people like myself and others are going to afford to pay this huge increase in taxes? It’s not fair. It’s ludicrous,” Campbell said. “It’s out of range for people that live here and I’m afraid that you’re going to lose people from this community or people are not going to want to move here.”
Bill Robinson echoed that sentiment, asking whether the town officials responsible for forwarding the budget “took into account the ability of the people of the town to actually pay it” without hurting their own financial bottom lines.
“By golly, this is a lot of money,” Robinson said. “You can’t do that to the people.”
Board vice chair Judy Bickford said she, too, is retired, and all five board members also pay taxes and “are impacted just as much as everybody sitting in this room.” Board members Jess Graham — whose term is up on Tuesday — and longtime board chair Bob Beeman were not in attendance for Monday’s informational meeting.
“This was a difficult budget to pass, and we did agonize over it,” Bickford said. “We feel it’s in the best interest of the town and that’s why we approved it.”
Moderator Shap Smith — former Speaker of the House for the Vermont Legislature — allowed residents to opine on the budget as well as ask questions about it, saying it is the last chance before Town Meeting Day next Tuesday.
“This is both an informational meeting and it’s an opportunity for the public to give feedback about their feelings about the budget that’s being proposed,” Smith said. “It’s sort of in lieu of what we would see at town meeting.”
Much of the concern about the budget from the vocal decriers surround the town payroll, which includes those cost-of-living salary increases, as well as inflationary hikes on wage-related things like insurance. There are also new hires already in place but only being fully budgeted for the first time in this proposed budget — including a human resources director and a full-time recreation director that was previously part time. A new police officer is also in the budget.
Town administrator Eric Dodge defended the increases, saying his mission wasn’t just to attract new employees but to keep the ones already on the payroll.
“In order for us to retain these people, we have to do two things,” Dodge said. “We have to pay them a fair market value for the skills they bring to us. The other thing you want to create is an environment where they get up in the morning and they want to come to work.”
Dodge’s own salary has been a particular source of consternation for some in town — he was hired off the selectboard two years ago at an interim salary of about $63,000 and is slated to make nearly $102,000 in the proposed budget.
In a Feb. 9 interview with the News & Citizen, Dodge defended the increase.
“The thing I take exception to is the wording that I’m giving myself a raise,” Dodge said. “I negotiate and speak with the selectboard, and they make the decision.”
Travis Sabataso, a candidate for selectboard intent on seeing the budget fail and having a hand in re-doing it, said it’s not a question of whether everything in the budget is needed, but whether it’s needed all at once.
“I can support paying livable wages, I can support investing in equipment, I can support investing in capital, I can support investing in human resources and then recreation,” he said. “I can’t support how quickly we're doing it.”
Botched ballot?
There’s something of a running joke in Morristown about the “sidewalk to nowhere” off Laporte Road just south of the village limits that doesn’t connect to anything. This year, an annual meeting article about sidewalks also goes nowhere.
Article 5 asks: “Shall the voters authorize the construction of sidewalks on Jersey Way, any remaining balance should be used for sidewalk operating expenses in an amount not to exceed Two-Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,000) to be financed over a period not to exceed five years?”
The problem is, the sidewalk in question isn’t on Jersey Way, but rather Jersey Heights, which was known as old Route 100 before the village bypass was constructed nearly a decade ago.
Because of that misprint, the selectboard sought legal advice and opted to nix Article 5, and no votes for or against it will count. Instead, the question will be brought up again at a special meeting in April.
Dodge noted that the town already is required to hold that special in-person gathering to take up a petition filed in January asking voters to approve moving Town Meeting Day budget votes off the floor and into the ballot box.
This is the second time in a decade Morristown has had to scuttle an annual meeting ballot item. In 2014, voters were asked to approve a $1.4 million bond to purchase a downtown building, raze it and construct a municipal building in its place. The owners took the property off the market a week before Town Meeting Day.
