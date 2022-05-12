Saudia LaMont, a Lamoille County equity consultant, will be a Democratic candidate for the Vermont House of Representatives in the newly reapportioned Lamoille-Washington district that serves Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and part of Stowe.
LaMont graduated from Peoples Academy and currently resides in Morrisville with her two school-aged children, where she works and volunteers as an organizer, advocate, workshop facilitator and racial equity consultant. The news comes after Democrat Rep. Dave Yacovone announced he will not seek reelection for his seat.
“I have great respect for Rep. Yacovone and I am so thankful for his support and encouragement in my decision to run for the open seat,” LaMont said.
For the past decade, LaMont has worked consistently to support individuals, youth and families in Lamoille County with a focus on mental health, addiction recovery and prevention, education, housing and social justice. She hopes to bring her lived experience and knowledge of these issues from her work in the community to the Statehouse.
“For years I have been asked to sit on committees and caucuses, giving my input on important bills and policies,” she said. “I will use this experience to translate the specific needs of our community members into policy that is designed to improve access to services and create positive outcomes for everyone. If elected, I will vote to see those policies through. I want the opportunity to serve to amplify the voices of our community. My goal is to uplift all people and ensure we live in a safe and inclusive environment where peoples’ needs are met, and all can thrive.”
LaMont is a graduate of Cornell University’s diversity and inclusion program, Leadership Lamoille, Bright Leadership Institute, Vermont Recovery Coach Academy, and Emerge Vermont.
LaMont currently serves on the board of directors of Lamoille County Mental Health.
Voters can learn more at lamontforvermont.com.
