Saudia LaMont is about to have a very interesting freshman year. Again.
In two weeks, the newly elected Vermont House representative from Morrisville will join those in the Vermont Statehouse being sworn in as first-time legislators. The moment will take place nearly 28 years after she moved to town for her ninth-grade year at Peoples Academy as the only one in the school who looked like her.
As a Black woman, and now one of very few Black lawmakers in Montpelier, LaMont is aware that the color of her skin might be the first thing people see, but she said she comes from many marginalized backgrounds — socioeconomic, mental and physical health-related, sexual orientation and, yes, racial.
“If there’s a box, I can check it,” she said. “The only thing I’m not is a cisgender white man or woman.”
Big Apple to small town
LaMont, 41, was born and raised in the South Bronx. Now the mother of two daughters in the local school system, her own childhood was largely spent in a house that consisted of five of her six sisters and their single mother, whom LaMont refers to as “militant” in a lovingly blunt manner. Her mom made the girls’ clothes. They had the shoes where you could swap out the Velcro straps with different colors, so it looked like you were wearing new kicks.
“I’d say we lived in poverty, but we never went without,” she said. “I’m the second youngest, so I had plenty of clothes because I have lots of sisters.”
Despite their limited means, her mom would make big meals and they would all deliver them to people in the community or donate clothes that no longer fit after the youngest sibling grew out of them.
“That was the model that I had, of caregiving and community service, and nurturing and community building and it taking a village in the most literal of senses,” she said. “It built the foundation for all the things that I am.”
LaMont was not happy as a child, but she couldn’t figure out why.
Doctors diagnosed the young girl and treated her for depression, but she learned what was ailing her didn’t come from within. Living in the Bronx, LaMont was constantly surrounded by hundreds of thousands of people, and the din they all created literally got to her.
“It turns out that I’m just hypersensitive to people around me, and I feel very deeply. And that is not a bad thing,” she said.
When she was 13, she talked to some of her cousins who were Fresh Air Kids and had been coming to Morrisville. Eventually, their mom told LaMont she was moving to Vermont, and did she want to come?
“I did not know what Vermont was, but I knew it was not New York City,” she said.
She convinced her mom she would get a better education in the Green Mountain State, packed her things and got on a plane. She remembers vividly that first car ride from Burlington to Morrisville and her first whiff of Vermont’s pasture perfume, fresh cow manure.
“Actually, I appreciate that scent now, because it feels like home,” she said.
Experiencing racism
What she remembers even more vividly was when she and her aunt’s family went to the grocery store later that day. She was in the store, all “four-foot-nothing, 90 pounds soaking wet” of her 13-year-old self, and she encountered a very tall, older white Vermont man and his wife.
“He looks to her and he says, ‘Well, well, well, look what I see when I don’t have my shotgun with me.’”
Painful as it is, LaMont laughs when recalling that memory. That’s because of what she said back.
“My little, teeny-tiny self went over and I’m, like, ‘Excuse me, sir. Would you like to repeat that?’” she recalls.
He did not.
The racism didn’t end at Price Chopper. LaMont said some of her classmates at Peoples Academy referred to her as “the gangster girl,” which confused her and nowadays elicits a chuckle because there’s nothing gangster about her. In fact, when she was living in the Bronx, the girls there would accuse of her of trying to act white and call her “Oreo.”
“I hated my own blackness because society said Black people are less-than. We are nothing. We are thugs, and this and that,” she said. “All of these messages that were being projected onto me by the world, by the media, by the looks people give you in public, they really impacted me.”
She knows this now, but only through the lens of adulthood and lots of therapy.
The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement also resonated strongly, and these days she feels more comfortable in her own skin — although she is still getting used to referring to herself as Black, more often going with “woman of color.”
She said she’s a firm believer in therapy, touting the benefits of being able to “identify, acknowledge and process what you’re experiencing, what you’re feeling, what you’re seeing and how it impacts how you engage with other people.”
“It has to live somewhere else,” she said, “because when it lives in you, it manifests itself in other ways that are so not healthy.”
While some other lawmakers have vocations that can be identified with one-word names — albeit often with “retired” preceding it — LaMont, to this day, has as many titles as she does educational and professional development certificates hanging on her walls.
“I’m a community organizer. I’m an advocate. I’m an activist. I’m a transformative justice and equity consultant. I’m a public speaker,” she said.
She still feels uncomfortable when people refer to her as Rep. LaMont, though.
“Transformative justice and social justice and culture change, for me, is about shedding those narratives and breaking down the barriers and hierarchies that divide us,” she said. “My running and my campaigning literally went against everything that I stand for.”
Hard work isn’t easy
LaMont knows now that she is neurodivergent, but when she was a kid, she didn’t know why she had work “10 times as hard” to get the good high school grades she received. Good enough to be able to combine her junior and senior years and graduate at the age of 16.
That was a heck of a year. She had double the school workload, was working two jobs — one at Ames department store and the other at the Charlmont restaurant — along with dance and cheer.
That was nothing compared to the decade or so after high school. In the early 2000s, while living in Burlington and in a toxic relationship, she was working nearly around the clock, managing the Victoria’s Secret in the University Mall and a jewelry store in the same building when her first shift finished, followed by third shift as a nursing assistant. All to essentially avoid being home.
She ended up working her body so hard she developed an autoimmune disease, sarcoidosis, which causes patches of swollen tissue in the body’s organs, including the skin. It rendered her immobile and to this day makes it difficult for her to walk long stretches.
More than a decade after she finished at Peoples, life had taken its toll on LaMont, rendering her “a very broken, depressed, sad, lonely, miserable individual” who had such bad agoraphobia that it was a struggle just to leave the house and go to doctors’ appointments.
In 2012, she saw a job advertisement for community advocacy training through the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, the local partner of the Vermont Network.
The work proved to be a course correction, and she jumped wholeheartedly into community service, advocacy and activism.
Whose House?
LaMont is no stranger to the Vermont Statehouse, having participated in model legislation with the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, or testifying on various topics. She was part of the Legislature’s social equity caucus, which helps craft equity rubrics for all legislative committees to use when considering any laws or policies.
But something happened during the recent orientation day for new lawmakers, and she wasn’t ready for how it felt. She looked around, and although she knew there were other non-white people in the freshman class, “I was the only one who looked like me.” She was the only one who had to take the elevator because she can’t do stairs. She said she felt something like “imposter syndrome,” despite having felt welcome every other time she’s been in the building.
It wasn’t just race, but a realization of how physical lawmaking is. LaMont said she’s heard legislators talk about how, during the pandemic, the remote work wasn’t cutting it, that it was far preferable to be there in person, walking the halls and convening with fellow legislators outside the chambers.
She disagrees and says she will advocate for changes to allow people with physical disabilities to do the work of a lawmaker in a way that is more amenable to their comfort levels. She pointed to the filibuster, which relies on a person to be able to withstand physical discomfort for hours on end.
“Everyone shows up with all of their things that we don’t see, and we don’t speak about, and we don’t address, and we dismiss,” she said.
For the kids
LaMont garnered more votes than anyone in the four-person Lamoille-Washington race and perhaps would have gotten even more if people under 18 could vote.
She has been working with local youth since her days with Clarina, starting the youth program Developing D.I.I.V.A.S. The second word may be a slightly sassy pun, but it stands for what she has since been advocating for — Dignity, Integrity, Independence, Virtue and Self-esteem.
She likes to joke that she is “the auntie nobody asked for, but everybody gets.” Kids can relate to her because she doesn’t look like the other adults in their lives.
“I am oftentimes the first Black person a lot of children in Vermont have seen,” she said.
It was through her work with Clarina and later other groups — at the statewide level, she served on the Vermont Network’s youth advocacy task force and, locally, she sits on the Lamoille South school district’s equity committee — that helped steer LaMont toward where she is now. So, was it her helping the local youth or the other way around? Perhaps a bit of both.
“In doing all of those things, it helped me gain my scope, because I very much take that message of ‘be who you needed when you were a child’ and try to embody that,” she said. “That’s what it’s about in community building: to be that positive adult in someone’s life. Even if they already have others, having one more is not going to hurt.”
