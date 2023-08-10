Bridge over troubled water

The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail bridge over the Lamoille River as it looked on July 15, four days after the worst flood in recent memory tore through Vermont.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

Nearly half of the residences destroyed and more than one-third of those damaged in last month’s flooding in Vermont were in Washington County, according to preliminary, self-reported data collected by the state.

But the greatest destruction on a per capita basis appears to have occurred in the much smaller Lamoille County, the data shows.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.