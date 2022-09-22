The Lamoille-Washington House district got a bit bigger this year, following a decennial redrawing of the House and Senate districts that added a slice of Stowe to the four-town district.
Stowe, which had for the past two decades been its very own single-town, single-person district, saw a population increase of 21 percent, according to 2020 census figures. That means nearly 900 Stowe residents located in the northwest part of town will be represented by the same two people representing Elmore, Morristown, Woodbury and Worcester.
There are four candidates for the two spots, one incumbent and three newcomers. Incumbent Dave Yacovone, D-Morristown, is not seeking re-election to his seat.
The four candidates for the Lamoille-Washington House district answered questions this week. They will all participate in a debate hosted by the News & Citizen next month. The debate is Oct. 13 at Peoples Academy.
Here are the candidates:
Saudia LaMont
- D-Morristown
- Age: 40
- Consultant, advocate and volunteer
Nichole Dené Loati
- R-Morristown
- Age: 40
- Self-employed: Great Big Graphics, Inc and Strange Bird Properties, LLC
Ben Olsen
- R-Morristown
- Age: 37
- Entrepreneur
Avram Patt
- D-Worcester, incumbent
- Age: 71
- Retired rural electric co-op general manager; former Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity director
•••
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing economic issues?
LaMont: To build a sustainable economy, we need to find holistic solutions that ensure people have what they need to lead productive lives. As an equity consultant for the Lamoille County Working Communities Challenge grant, I’m working with my colleagues to increase workforce development programming and reduce barriers to employment, such as lack of child care, housing and transportation. I currently sit at the tables where people work to address these problems. I plan on taking this experience and collaborative approach to the Statehouse.
Loati: A Vermont home requires a $20.40 full-time income to afford, whereas the average Vermonter makes $13.83 per hour. If we were to increase each person’s income by the 50 percent needed to alleviate this problem, the resulting increased cost of building materials, labor, groceries, utilities, etc., would eliminate the benefit of raising the wage. The smarter move is to support business growth by working with them, rather than against them. A healthy business industry leads to a healthy Vermont economy.
Olsen: I am a working blue-collar Vermonter, not a politician. Our most pressing economic issues revolve around high levels of bureaucracy, spending and taxation. The core solution to many of the challenges that Vermonters face is to make each individual Vermonter more prosperous. I do not want to take more money from Vermonters’ wallets. Instead, I want to put more money in them and not through spending bills.
Patt: Affordable housing for both homebuyers and renters has become an even bigger issue than before. I’ll work with others to assure adequate funding for new housing development, rental assistance, homeless assistance and prevention and weatherization. Lack of affordable housing is also an obstacle for people who want to move to Vermont for jobs. I’ll support continuing to make our tax system more equitable, and to decrease our over-reliance on property taxes to pay for education. I support livable wages in both the public and private sectors.
• What role will you play in addressing Vermont’s most pressing social issues?
Loati: Regulations being placed on child care providers have resulted in a shortage of caregivers. While it’s vital that safety remain at the forefront of our decision-making, we must also keep an eye on sustainability. All licensed providers go through detailed background checks. The added requirement that these providers develop curricula, track activities, maintain certifications and continue education is wholly unnecessary, forcing providers to work extra hours for free to keep their licensing intact. I’d streamline this process and create a dynamic through which providers feel their time is valued and well-compensated.
Olsen: The most pressing issue I see is Vermonters loving their neighbors even when they disagree with them. We need to be able to openly discuss differing points of views. Speaking as a lifetime Vermonter, this state has never been so hyper-politicized as now, with people demonizing opposing points of view and making destructive personal attacks. The single biggest factor is the media.
Patt: I’ll continue to support assuring that all Vermonters are fully included in our economy and employment, our educational system, vital services like child care, health care and our legal systems, and to assure that all Vermonters are treated fairly and equally.
LaMont: I sincerely believe in bringing humanity into politics. As a legislator, I would support legislation that amplifies the work of agencies, organizations and people working toward equitable communities and social justice. I will ensure that the voices of my community are heard in the Statehouse, especially on issues critical to the well-being of our citizens, such as housing, education, addiction recovery and prevention, suicide prevention and health care. I will look at legislation with the critical eye of someone who has lived through my own challenges. I'll translate lived experience into systems change.
• How does your life experience shape how you would legislate?
Olsen: In high school I volunteered in Mexico and the Dominican Republic where houses had dirt floors and families consumed meat just once or twice a year. In college, I took a semester traveling to a dozen countries in Europe. While in Poland, I stood inside the gas chambers in Auschwitz and gazed upon the ovens in Birkenau, where countless Jews, Christians and others lost their lives. I believe a good rule of thumb that everyone can agree on, is to treat others the way you would like to be treated.
As an entrepreneur, I still believe in the American dream. I dream, create, build, problem solve and rework what isn't working until it does. I was taught as a kid to leave things better than I found it. Borrowed a car? Bring it back with the gas tank full. Going for a walk with your kids? Bring a bag and pick up the trash along the way. I act on what I believe is right and many times that means doing what isn’t comfortable. I don’t believe in following the status quo because it is easier, and I don’t do or say something because it will make me popular. I am running because things are broken and it is my time to make an honest effort at what I do best: problem solving and leaving something better than I found it.
Patt: I was raised by my parents in an environment where working for a better and more beautiful world was what you just did along with everything else, as part of your job, your education, family, involvement in your community and beyond. So, it’s in my blood. My jobs have ranged from rural school bus driver and office clerk to CEO of an electric utility and a few other things in between. I’ve served on the boards of a number of Vermont non-profit organizations. Perhaps my greatest personal growth experience was getting elected to a small town selectboard at age 33 and having the two old-timers on the board elect me chair for the next five years. I learned a lot then.
LaMont: As a person with first-hand experience of systemic barriers, I have an innate lens and perspective that I will bring to the legislative process. Because of the challenges I have faced, I see things in a way that others may not. As a lawmaker, it will be my priority to uplift the people and experiences of those forgotten or excluded from traditional policymaking processes. I will center the voices of older adults, people of color, new Americans, those surviving in poverty, those living in active addiction or recovery, those experiencing homelessness and more. In addition, I understand how important language is in the lawmaking process; how policymakers write legislation can have real-world effects on the citizenry. The combination of my lived experience, the experiences of my community and my years building relationships with legislators have shaped how I would legislate — particularly through an equity lens and understanding of many viewpoints.
Loati: At 24 I became a single mother of three. At that time, I signed up for some of the temporary assistance programs Vermont has to offer. While receiving this help, I worked at a local nonprofit. My role involved interaction with Vermont’s most disadvantaged population. This is when I learned about the cliff effect. Simply put, the cliff effect is the point at which $1 earned equals a loss of more than $1 worth of economic assistance. The way these programs are set up is completely counterintuitive to getting people back on their feet, because the better they do financially, the worse their bottom line becomes. Public assistance is absolutely necessary because there will always be people who need it. The way these programs are run, however, is wasteful, negligent and although they may be putting food on the table today, they aren’t improving anyone’s lives for the long term.
• What can be done to decrease the level of divisiveness among people with differing political viewpoints?
Patt: We are very fortunate, at least at the Statehouse, among legislators and those working on various issues there, that the kind of divisiveness we see in other states and in Washington is not at play so much. Despite differences, sometimes very strong ones, we do find real common ground on many matters great and small and manage to get things done. But I am very concerned about the growing divisiveness, disrespect, invective and hate in our country. It is the responsibility of each of us to not go there, and to not rise to the bait when others act that way toward us. Our political leaders and elected officials must actively communicate with all those on all sides of the political or ideological spectrum. We need to seek common ground because divisiveness, stereotyping, hate speech and threats go against the principles we say we believe in.
LaMont: We need to see the humanity in each other. People may disagree on a topic, but we can at least work to understand how each other’s experiences have led to that perspective. When we develop mutual understanding, we become better humans and are more able to work together.
Loati: Technology has done wonders for our world. The downside is that Americans have forgotten how to interact with each other face to face. Add the pandemic, and the problem has grown exponentially worse. Apps, forums and telecommuting are here for good. Americans need to make a conscious effort to engage and interact in a more authentic way. Just looking a person in the face and talking to them is a huge step beyond what we have currently.
Olsen: Vermonters have always had differing points of view and always will. This is a good thing, but when Vermonters fear participating in civic affairs and voicing their opinions, that’s a terrible thing.
Honestly, media sources in Vermont might do a better job defending the rights of all Vermonters to express their opinions and be heard in the marketplace of ideas. Spinning stories in order to spread a narrative hurts us all collectively; citizens need to hold news sources accountable. Objective investigative journalism helps people be well-educated on issues and arrive at their own positions. I believe wholeheartedly that we have more in common than we don’t.
• Do you think current legislative salaries and benefits are a hindrance to more people running for the Legislature? If so, what should change?
LaMont: Yes, the current salary and lack of benefits hinder welcoming a more diverse Legislature that more accurately represents Vermonters. Running for office, serving in the Legislature, and serving our communities in a meaningful way require a significant commitment of time, energy, vulnerability and effort. Our state should compensate legislators fairly for their time and ensure their basic needs are being met. If we do not have livable salaries and comprehensive benefits for legislators, we deny people of diverse backgrounds the ability to run and serve in office. Therefore, I support legislators having a livable wage and benefits, including health insurance.
Loati: The legislative schedule is a hindrance. The schedule that exists today was developed to encourage Vermont farmers to participate. This full-time, hyper-condensed session runs from January to May. I don’t believe our legislators should be paid more money for this service, because I don’t believe they should be required to give up their day-jobs. To enable the full range of Vermonters access to this office, a new schedule must be developed. If a person can maintain their regular job, there would be no need for more pay. Converting this to a part-time, year-round schedule would vastly increase the likelihood of “normal people” participating.
Olsen: Elected legislative positions are meant to be a position of service, not a career: get elected, serve your community for a term or two, and let the next person contribute to the community. Low salaries are one way to ensure no one gets too comfortable and complacent when serving, We the People.
Patt: We like to call it a citizen legislature. While our legislators do work part-time and don’t have staff and perks like in other states, that label is only partially true. Legislators are paid only for those days in January through May when the Legislature is formally in session, or on occasion when their committee might meet outside that timeframe. Legislators receive allowances for meals, mileage and lodging, but no other benefits. Calculated at an hourly rate for the actual work involved year-round, it’s not a lot. So, many legislators are of retirement age or own businesses or have jobs that allow them the time off. In the past few years, a significant number of newly elected legislators have been younger, but after a term or two, a great many have found that serving is economically unsustainable and have not stayed. So yes, I think that some adjustment is needed, without breaking the bank, if we really want it to be a citizen legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.